GLA Development: The 13th GLA Global Logistics Conference Successfully Concludes in Bangkok, Thailand

More than 2,000 logistics leaders from 130+ countries convene in Thailand to advance peace, digital innovation and trustworthy cooperation in global supply chains.

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / The 13th GLA Global Logistics Conference was successfully held in Bangkok, Thailand from November 7-10, 2025, providing a prestigious international platform for business cooperation in the global logistics sector. Co-organized by the Global Logistics Enterprises Federation (GLEF) and the GLA Global Logistics Alliance, the event centered around the theme "Peaceful Prosperity, Digital Innovation, Trustworthy Cooperation." The conference brought together over 2,000 logistics professionals and industry leaders from more than 130 countries, fostering a unique environment for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

With its exceptional industry influence and capacity for cross-border resource integration, GLA continues to emerge as a pivotal force in driving global supply chain innovation and cooperation. GLA holds a vision "to create a better world for global logistics", and through its conferences, GLA brings this vision to life by providing a vital platform for fostering collaboration, sharing insights, and shaping the future of the logistics industry.

The opening ceremony of the conference gathered distinguished government officials, association leaders and senior industry representatives, highlighting the conference's growing global significance.

Distinguished Attendees at the Opening Ceremony including: Mom Luang Supab Pramoj, Chief Advisor of Thailand-China Asia Economic & Trade Association and Member of the Thai Royal Family(9th from the left), H.E. Phongthep Thepkanjana, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand (7th from the left); Dr. Darwin Yang, President, ASEAN-China Commerce Association, Strategic Advisor, Thailand CTAB Lawyers Association(6th from the left); Ms. Grace Sun, Executive President of the Global Logistics Enterprises Federation (GLEF), Founder and President of the GLA Global Logistics Alliance (8th from the left)

The opening ceremony of the 13th GLA Global Logistics Conference, held on November 8, 2025, attracted over a hundred distinguished related government officials association heads and over 2000 entrepreneurs and senior executive in logistics field from more than 130 countries and regions. Notable attendees comprised: Ms. Grace Sun, Executive President of the Global Logistics Enterprises Federation and Founder of the GLA Global Logistics Alliance; Mom Luang Supab Pramoj, Chief Advisor of Thailand-China Asia Economic & Trade Association and Member of the Thai Royal Family; H.E. Phongthep Thepkanjana, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand; APINYA PRAMOJ; PRAJONGJIT PRAIWECH; Dr. Darwin Yang, President, ASEAN-China Commerce Association, Strategic Advisor, Thailand CTAB Lawyers Association; Wichai Kinchong Choi, Senior Vice President of Thailand's Kasikornbank; Gen. Prasert Youngprapakorn, Former Senior Inspector, Royal Guard Command of Thailand; AM, Kittithat Pacharoen, Senior Expert Member, Defence Council of Thailand; Assoc Prof. Ekaporn Rakkwamsuk, Member of the House of Representatives of Thailand, Former Vice Minister of Finance of Thailand; Damrongsak Manasvanich, Vice President, ASEAN-China Commerce Association, Chairman, Bangkok Huai Khwang District Promotion and Development Committee; Col. Thanit Phruekphanawes, Former Instructor, Thai Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School; Mr. Zhang Jie, Deputy Dean, College of Innovation, Siam University, Thailand; Wycliffe Wanda, KIFWA-Executive Director; SEBI Srl; AEO Freight Sdn Bhd; WWW Cargo Pte Ltd; CROSS FREIGHT; CTI SHIPPING LLC; Eagle Cargo Services LTD and more.

Ms. Grace Sun, Executive President of the Global Logistics Enterprises Federation (GLEF), Founder and President of the GLA Global Logistics Alliance, Delivers Keynote Speech

Ms. Grace Sun, Executive President of the Global Logistics Enterprises Federation (GLEF), and Founder and President of the GLA Global Logistics Alliance, gave a powerful keynote speech. She highlighted that GLA has become an important platform for connecting logistics companies from different countries because it has a broad global vision and is always looking for new ways to do things.

Ms. Grace Sun's speech stressed how important it is to be able to adapt and work together in a world economy that is becoming more and more uncertain. She said that GLA is still working on bringing together international supply chains, by encouraging open cooperation and digital innovation. This adds stability and new energy to global trade.

Looking to the future, Ms. Grace Sun affirmed that GLA will continue to serve as a bridge for international collaboration and a catalyst for innovation, leading the global logistics industry toward sustainable growth and a more interconnected, efficient future.

Keynote Address by MOM LUANG SUPAB PRAMOJ, Chief Advisor of the Thai-Chinese Asian Economic and Trade Association, and Member of the Thai Royal Family

During the opening ceremony, MOM LUANG SUPAB PRAMOJ, Chief Advisor of the Thai-Chinese Asian Economic and Trade Association and a member of the Thai Royal Family, delivered a speech praising GLA's pivotal role in advancing global logistics cooperation and supply chain connectivity.

MOM LUANG SUPAB PRAMOJ highlighted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, a milestone reflecting the longstanding and deeply rooted friendship between the two nations. He acknowledged GLA's significant contribution as a leading platform in the global logistics sector, emphasizing its crucial role in fostering international supply chain collaboration and industry interconnectivity.

MOM LUANG SUPAB PRAMOJ said that he hopes more international companies will use the GLA Global Logistics Conference to learn more about Thailand and find new ways to work together that will benefit both sides.

H.E. Phongthep Thepkanjana, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, Delivered Keynote Address

H.E. Phongthep Thepkanjana, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, also gave a powerful speech at the conference's opening ceremony. He commended the GLA Global Logistics Conferences for becoming an essential platform for global supply chain collaboration, noting its significant contribution to driving industry innovation and enhancing connectivity.

H.E. Phongthep Thepkanjana emphasized that Thailand is actively working to build an efficient and sustainable international logistics system. He expressed optimism that, through the GLA platform, Thailand could collaborate with nations worldwide to establish an open and mutually beneficial new framework for global logistics. In conclusion, the former Deputy Prime Minister wished the conference great success and looked forward to continuing the spirit of collaboration in the future.

Launch Ceremony Highlights at the Opening of the 13th GLA Global Logistics Conference

During the opening ceremony, the GLA International Business Academy and GLA W.I.L.L CLUB were officially launched, marking a significant milestone in GLA's long-term strategic commitment to global logistics talent development and the advancement of female leadership within the industry.

This initiative underscores GLA's dedication to leading the way in shaping the future of logistics. The International Business Academy aims to cultivate industry elites with strategic foresight and innovative capabilities, while the W.I.L.L CLUB provides a platform to unite women leaders, fostering experience sharing and resource empowerment.

Through these initiatives, GLA is actively building a global logistics ecosystem that is open, efficient, and driven by innovation. Consistent with its core values "Diversity, Professionalism, Collaboration, Accountability, Sustainable Development", GLA's approach has brought together global leaders in logistics, to create a better future of global logistics.

GLA Foundation

In addition, GLA has also pledged to contribute $5 from every ticket sold to the GLA Foundation, further reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development. Through these multifaceted efforts, GLA is demonstrating its commitment to shaping the global logistics landscape with expertise, innovation, and a strong sense of social responsibility.

At the opening ceremony, GLA hosted an insightful panel discussion where industry leaders gathered to engage in in-depth discussions on the theme "Diversity and Inclusion in the Logistics Industry: How to Build a Resilient Global Supply Chain." The panelists included Wycliffe Wanda, Executive Officer of KIFWA from Kenya; Pongsak Piboonsak, Chairman of the Thai Logistics Association from Thailand; Ananie Abigail, CEO of 3 Seas Logistics and Consultancy Ltd from Ghana; Hyo Joong Kim, Managing Director of COSMO SCM SDN BHD from Malaysia; Thorsten Bassen, CEO of Sable Air & Sea Transport International GmbH from Germany; Meyakhel Mangal, Managing Director of I.L.S International Logistics Services L.L.C from the UAE; and Vinet K Chadha, Managing Director of Combined Logistics Solutions Private Limited from India.

The panel highlighted how embracing diversity in leadership and operations can help logistics companies better navigate disruptions, ensure more equitable growth, and foster sustainability in a rapidly evolving global landscape. These discussions underscored GLA's pivotal role in leading the transformation of global logistics.

Panel Discussion at the Conference Venue

The 13th GLA Global Logistics Conference garnered extensive coverage from global media outlets, reflecting the conference's significant impact on the international logistics community. During the event, Ms. Grace Sun, Executive President of the Global Logistics Enterprises Federation (GLEF) and Founder and President of the GLA Global Logistics Alliance, participated in a series of interviews with leading media platforms.

Ms. Grace Sun, Executive President of the Global Logistics Enterprises Federation (GLEF) and Founder & President of the GLA Global Logistics Alliance, being interviewed by leading media outlets

Ms. Grace Sun talked about GLA's impressive global reach. She said that the network now includes over 7,000 logistics companies and 706 ports from more than 170 countries. Ms. Grace Sun emphasized that 2026 will mark a new chapter for GLA as the organization celebrates its 10th anniversary. She shared that GLA will continue to drive industry innovation and collaboration, working closely with global logistics partners to create an open, interconnected, and mutually beneficial logistics ecosystem.

The 13th GLA Global Logistics Conference featured a fully booked venue, further affirming GLA's leadership and influence within the global logistics industry. During the event, GLA signed strategic partnerships with several international logistics companies and organizations, driving the advancement of regional logistics industries and promoting sustainable development.

In conjunction with the conference, GLA unveiled its new digital ecosystem. During the opening ceremony, Kamran Hafeez Malik, GLA's Director of Business Development, showcased how GLA is empowering the future of logistics through new digital tools. This cutting-edge digital ecosystem features an upgraded official website designed to enhance user experience through improved navigation and a range of new features aimed at optimizing user engagement. Additionally, the launch included the introduction of OPC credit products and the GLA Family App, both of which are tailored to offer comprehensive support to logistics enterprises across the globe. These innovative solutions not only enhance connectivity and streamline operations but also provide customized tools to accelerate business growth, reinforcing GLA's commitment to advancing the global logistics industry.

Mr. Kamran Hafeez Malik, Director Business Development GLA Global Logistics Alliance during the opening ceremony

A major highlight of the conference was the one-on-one business meeting sessions, which sparked a surge of collaboration and networking. Attendees successfully conducted over 100,000 highly targeted pre-scheduled meetings, contributing to a dynamic, results-oriented atmosphere. In addition, more than 200 international exhibitors showcased cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions at the GLA Exhibition Area, revealing the vast potential and opportunities within the global logistics industry.

One-on-one business meeting sessions at the Conference venue

The event also featured a diverse array of social and networking activities, including a cocktail party, gala dinner, and sports tournaments such as golf, football, and badminton, which facilitated the exchange of ideas and helped build lasting relationships. These activities helped people share ideas and make lasting connections. These interactions made the conference better overall and helped GLA's international presence grow. This solidified GLA's status as a top global logistics platform and helped it reach more people and bring the industry together.

GLA is ready to keep this momentum going as it gets to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2026. This will be a decade of leadership and innovation in global logistics. The 14th GLA Global Logistics Conference will be held in Shenzhen, China from May 8-11, 2026. This conference promises to be a major event, drawing a massive gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and global logistics partners for a grand celebration of GLA's achievements and its vision for the future. The event will offer a unique platform for collaboration, discussion, and the forging of new partnerships as GLA continues to drive the development of an open, interconnected, and mutually beneficial logistics ecosystem.

