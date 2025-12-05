Akanda Corp: Akanda Is Slowly Controlling the Map Behind Mexico's Telecom Boom

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is no longer behaving like an operator trying to find space inside Mexico's telecom upgrade. The company is acting like the landlord everyone else eventually has to call. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Towers & Fiber, Akanda controls the vertical real estate carriers depend on and the horizontal routes that move the data itself. When the infrastructure under a national network begins to consolidate, the companies holding the ground win first. That is the position Akanda has quietly engineered for itself.

Mexico's communications buildout has become a race for strategic placement. Carriers need tower density, predictable fiber corridors, and partners that can extend coverage where the national grid still has gaps. Akanda sits in that gap, with 30 towers already active and 700 kilometers of dark fiber threading through essential regions. These are not symbolic deployments. They are commercial assets producing recurring revenue while locking in the company's reputation as a predictable provider.

The new expansion plan pushes that position further. Announcing up to twenty additional towers through 2025 signals a company that is not reacting to market opportunity but setting the terms for it. When you add infrastructure in a country undergoing a $7 billion national upgrade, you are not playing catch-up. You are writing the blueprint for who gets to build what, where, and how often they return to you for access.

The Network Everyone Else Must Build On

The Altán Redes network changed the tempo in Mexico. It created a communications backbone that the country relies on, and it elevated the value of every strategically placed tower and every stretch of fiber surrounding the national grid. Akanda did not enter that moment with a pitch deck. It entered with assets that carriers could use immediately. That is how a microcap becomes unavoidable inside a massive national deployment.

Most companies in this space talk about optionality, but optionality matters little when the network itself demands coverage. Carriers do not lease tower space for aesthetics. They lease it because every square mile of Mexico is becoming part of a long-term modernization cycle. Akanda built itself into that cycle by giving Altán and CFE a partner that delivers structure instead of speculation. That partnership has weight, because national grids do not gamble on weak foundations.

This is where Akanda's leverage becomes visible. When a company owns the land beneath the signal, every new carrier, every coverage expansion, and every capacity upgrade becomes a revenue conversation. Akanda benefits from that shift because it controls assets that cannot be bypassed without cost. Telecom operators can switch strategies, but they cannot change geography. Akanda has positioned itself across the corridors where strategy meets reality, and that is how a landlord becomes essential.

Recurring Revenue as the Proof of Permanence

Markets have begun to recognize that Akanda is not floating on hype. Recurring lease revenue gives the company a financial rhythm that microcaps rarely achieve. Each tower carries tenants. Each fiber route earns fees. Each new build compounds the base. Investors can argue about valuation, timing, and thin float volatility, but they cannot argue with recurring revenue tied to infrastructure that forms part of a national communications engine.

The $12 million in convertible financing earlier this year is part of the same arc. It was capital set aside for expansion, not survival, and it supplied the runway needed to scale in parallel with Altán's rollout. That decision now shows up in the company's footprint and in the milestones it continues to check off. Akanda is not relying on financial engineering to stay alive. It is relying on physical infrastructure that expands, renews, and strengthens its long-term economics.

Even the smaller disclosure about researching requirements for a full cultivation license becomes a minor footnote inside this new identity. It's not to be tossed aside; it can be a significant value driver. But the bigger picture is that Akanda is not defined by legacy segments anymore. It is defined by fiber routes, tower leases, and a national upgrade creating durable demand for both. The proof is not in the press releases. The proof stands in the ground, rises into the air, and carries the signal across Mexico's digital future.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda Corp. is an international cannabis company with operations in Europe and North America. The company is dedicated to cultivating and distributing high-quality medical cannabis and wellness products that improve lives. Akanda's mission is to provide safe, reliable, and accessible cannabis products to consumers worldwide while promoting sustainable business practices.

About First Towers & Fiber Corp.

First Towers is focused on tower development and operating its 700+km fiber optic network in the attractive wireless market of Mexico, with an intention to expand to other Latin American countries. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN).

