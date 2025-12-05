Brazil published Law 15.296 on November 25, establishing a series of changes to laws in its electricity sector including guidelines for the regulation of storage systems, tax exemptions and the reduction of import tax rates on battery energy storage systems and its components to zero.From ESS News Brazil has introduced a series of regulations and incentives for battery energy storage systems (BESS) published under Law 15.269 on November 25. The law outlines electricity storage as an independent entity to be regulated by Aneel, Brazil's electricity regulatory agency, alongside production, transmission, ...

