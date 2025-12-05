CITEL, a global expert in surge protection, proudly celebrates a significant milestone: 40 years of operation in the United States. After being founded in France in 1937, what began as CITEL's very first international expansion in 1985, has grown into a trusted, longstanding presence dedicated to the needs of the North American market.

"At CITEL, we've always believed that being part of the US market, or any market for that matter, means more than just selling into it. It means being from it, building in it, supporting it and evolving with it," said Patrick Coyle, Vice President, CITEL Inc.

CITEL has invested in local expertise, regional sales support and US-based engineering resources. With teams throughout the country, the company ensures fast, knowledgeable guidance and technical support to deliver unmatched surge protection expertise.

Made in America: 20 Years of Domestic Surge Protection Manufacturing

Since 2002, CITEL has manufactured Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) in Florida for a wide range of industries, including transportation, communications, alternative energy, machinery, utilities, as well as industrial OEMs, electrical contractors and distributors. From its facility in Miramar, CITEL builds SPDs that meet UL 1449, UL 497B, UL 508A, NFPA 79 and NFPA 70 (the National Electric Code).

With more than two decades of production in the US, CITEL continues to uphold its commitment to quality, responsiveness and supporting domestic industry. CITEL's deep knowledge of local standards and regulatory frameworks, combined with a commitment to innovation through ongoing research and development, enables the company to consistently design, manufacture and deliver high-quality SPDs.

A Continuous Legacy of Innovation and Local Commitment

CITEL has long adapted its product lines, in any country that it operates in, to business practices that reflect the local codes, customer feedback and installation environments. Others in the industry often retrofit foreign-made products expecting the US market to adjust to them. CITEL has done the reverse by listening to the local market and designing accordingly.

"While others are just beginning to localize their operations to the US market, we've been here for decades focused on manufacturing and innovating with a proven track record. This 40-year milestone reflects our commitment to what has always been right, not just what is right now," said Patrick Coyle, Vice President, CITEL Inc.

This 40th anniversary year reinforces CITEL's position as one of the most experienced, reliable and accessible SPD manufacturers serving the US. With a philosophy centered on producing innovative and reliable surge protectors, CITEL remains focused on protecting the systems that power American industry, infrastructure and communities.

