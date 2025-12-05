DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Holding in Company

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Holding in Company 05-Dec-2025 / 14:41 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing Hot Rocks Investments plc shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Marc Bamber City and country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 26 November 2025 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 3 December 2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B) + 8.B) vii 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.5% 10,983,333 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B1WV3198 10,983,333 4.5% SUBTOTAL 8. A 10,983,333 4.5% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Exercise/ the instrument is Type of financial Expiration Conversion % of voting instrument date x Period xi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Exercise/ cash Type of financial Expiration Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting instrument date x Period xi rights Settlement xii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an x interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Name xv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the threshold the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Place of completion St Helier, Jersey Date of completion 3 December 2025

