Fab Automation Market worth $41.44 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Fab Automation Market is expected to grow from USD 25.24 billion in 2025 to USD 41.44 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Browse 180 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Fab Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Fab Automation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 25.24 billion

USD 25.24 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 41.44 billion

USD 41.44 billion CAGR (2025-2032): 7.3%

Fab Automation Market Trends & Insights:

The market is projected to grow steadily, driven by the rapid expansion of 300 mm fabs, rising adoption of AMHS, robotics, and AI-driven factory software, and the accelerating shift toward advanced-node, EUV, and high-volume semiconductor manufacturing.

By offering, the hardware segment dominated the market in 2024 and will continue to lead through 2032 due to rising demand for AMHS, robotics, and environmental control systems in advanced-node fabs.

By deployment Type, in 2024, greenfield fabs led the market; however, by 2032, brownfield fabs are expected to dominate as modernization and automation upgrades intensify globally.

By end user, foundries dominated in 2024 and will continue to lead due to strong demand for advanced logic, automotive semiconductors, and AI/HPC chip production.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the fab automation market in 2024, driven by strong 300 mm capacity expansion across China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219676619

Key drivers for the fab automation market include the rising need for higher throughput, yield consistency, and contamination control in semiconductor manufacturing. Automation solutions, including automated material handling systems (AMHS), advanced robotics, manufacturing execution systems (MES), and advanced process control (APC), enable real-time monitoring, optimized wafer movement, and improved process stability. Expanding 300 mm and advanced-node production, coupled with increasing demand from AI, 5G, automotive, and HPC applications, further accelerates adoption. Additionally, advancements in AI-driven analytics and digital twin technologies are expected to strengthen market growth.

By offering, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The software segment is projected to record the highest CAGR in the fab automation market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing need for advanced control, coordination, and optimization across highly complex semiconductor manufacturing environments. As fabs transition toward next-generation nodes and higher wafer volumes, software platforms such as manufacturing execution systems (MES), equipment control software (ECS), advanced process control (APC), yield management software (YMS), AI/ML-based predictive analytics, and digital-twin simulation tools are becoming essential for managing real-time decision-making, process stability, and predictive operations. These solutions enable fabs to reduce cycle-time variability, enhance equipment utilization, and maintain ultra-low defectivity levels required for advanced logic, memory, and heterogeneous integration technologies. The rise of data-driven manufacturing, tighter cross-tool integration, and the shift toward autonomous production workflows further strengthen the adoption of software-centric automation. Additionally, increasing investment in smart factories, greenfield fabs, and digital transformation initiatives across leading IDMs, foundries, and OSATs underscores the growing strategic importance of software. As semiconductor processes become more intricate, the software layer is emerging as the primary enabler of operational intelligence, scalability, and manufacturing excellence in global fabs.

Based on wafer size, the 300 mm segment is likely to account for the largest market share in 2032.

The 300 mm wafer size segment is expected to remain the largest in the fab automation market during the forecast period, supported by its dominant role in advanced semiconductor production and continued capacity expansion across leading foundries and IDMs. As manufacturers shift toward sub-10 nm and EUV-enabled process technologies, 300 mm fabs rely heavily on high-throughput automation systems, including automated material handling systems (AMHS), robotics, advanced process control software, and integrated metrology, to maintain stringent yield, contamination control, and cycle-time requirements. The segment benefits from strong demand for logic, memory, and advanced packaging devices used in AI, 5G, automotive electronics, and high-performance computing. Significant investments in 300 mm greenfield fabs across Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, and the US further accelerate the need for highly automated workflows and real-time data-driven decision-making. As process complexity rises and wafer volumes scale, the 300 mm segment continues to anchor global automation adoption, underscoring its central role in enabling high-efficiency, high-yield semiconductor manufacturing.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=219676619

By region, the Americas is expected to be the fastest growing from 2025 to 2032.

The Americas region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the fab automation industry from 2025 to 2032, driven by substantial investments in advanced semiconductor manufacturing, modernization of existing fabs, and renewed government focus on strengthening domestic chip production. The region, comprising the US and the Rest of the Americas, is advancing multiple greenfield and brownfield projects aimed at supporting leading-edge logic, memory, and heterogeneous integration technologies. As new fabs emphasize high-throughput, contamination-free, and energy-efficient operations, demand is rising for Automated Material Handling Systems (AMHS), robotics, environmental control systems, advanced metrology hardware, and factory communication infrastructure. The US leads regional growth, fueled by substantial capital expenditure from IDMs, foundries, and OSATs, alongside incentives under national semiconductor policies that prioritize automation, digital transformation, and workforce optimization. Increasing adoption of sub-10 nm and EUV-enabled processes is further accelerating the need for precision handling equipment and intelligent automation platforms. Meanwhile, countries in the Rest of the Americas are expanding backend assembly, test, and packaging capabilities, creating additional demand for scalable, cost-efficient automation solutions. Collectively, strong policy support, rising semiconductor consumption, and large-scale capacity expansion position the Americas as a high-growth hub for next-generation fab automation.

The report profiles key players in fab automation companies such as Daifuku (Japan), Murata Machinery (Japan), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Rorze Automation (Japan), Ebara (Japan), FANUC (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), Hirata Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa (Japan), and KUKA AG (Germany). These companies pursue product launches, expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their fab automation capabilities.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=219676619

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

AI in Mining Market by Offering (Software, Services), Mining Type (Surface, Underground), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), Technology (Generative AI, Machine Learning, NLP), Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

Photoelectric Sensor Market by Sensing Mode (Through-beam, Retroreflective, Diffuse Reflective), Structural (Interrupter, Fiber-optic, Multi-beam), Mounting (Cylindrical, Rectangular, Threaded Barrel, Fork), Source (Laser, LED) - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/fab-automation-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/fab-automation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fab-automation-market-worth-41-44-billion-by-2032---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302633858.html