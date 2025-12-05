Swedish independent power producer Alight has completed a 215 MW solar project in Lolland, southern Denmark. The construction of Lidsø solar park started in the summer of 2024.Alight has switched on a 215 MW solar park - billed as Denmark's second largest to date - in the southern municipality of Lolland. The construction of Lidsø solar park started in the summer of 2024. The plant, developed and constructed by Denmark-based European Energy, will provide power to Danish State Railways (DSB) under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), Alight said in a statement. "The park includes around ...

