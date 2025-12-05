Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market worth $20.86 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the clinical chemistry analyzers market is projected to grow from USD 25.92 billion in 2025 to USD 20.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The clinical chemistry analyzers market is witnessing steady growth, driven mainly by the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases and an increasing elderly population. The growing adoption of point-of-care testing is further supporting market expansion, as these devices enable faster, more accessible, and convenient diagnostic solutions. Additionally, the ongoing modernization of healthcare infrastructure and the rising demand for efficient laboratory automation are creating new opportunities for market players, fostering innovation and improving overall diagnostic capabilities.

The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical chemistry analyzers market, by end user segment, in 2024.

By end users, the clinical chemistry analyzers market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories and institutes, and other end users. In 2024, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment's growth is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of various diseases and disorders, the rising adoption of clinical chemistry analyzers in healthcare facilities, and ongoing technological advancements that enhance diagnostic efficiency and accuracy.

The lipid profile tests segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The clinical chemistry analyzers market, segmented by test type, comprises basic metabolic panels, liver function panels, lipid profiles, renal function panels, thyroid function panels, electrolyte panels, and specialty chemical tests. The lipid profiles segment recorded the highest growth rate, mainly due to the increasing incidence of obesity and associated health complications such as cardiovascular diseases and metabolic disorders. Growing awareness of preventive healthcare and the importance of regular lipid monitoring has further contributed to the rising demand for lipid profile testing in clinical settings.

North America is the largest regional market for clinical chemistry analyzers.

The clinical chemistry analyzers market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the largest market share. This leading position is driven by factors such as a growing geriatric population, the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, supportive government initiatives, increased healthcare spending, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of advanced diagnostic instruments.

Top Companies in Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market:

The Top Companies in Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market include Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), HORIBA Ltd. (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (UK), and QuidelOrtho Corporation (US).

