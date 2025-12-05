New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Grid My Business, a local rank tracker tool, has received 21 badges in G2's Winter 2026 Reports across both Local Marketing and Local SEO categories. The recognition is based on verified user reviews evaluating the platform's implementation speed, ease of use, and customer outcomes.

Grid My Business Wins 21 G2 Winter 2026 Badges Including Fastest Implementation and Easiest To Use Awards



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/277034_59a281d2c41a4812_002full.jpg

G2 publishes seasonal reports based on real customer reviews, providing businesses with insight into which tools meet user needs. For Grid My Business, this round of recognition highlights its ability to help small businesses and agencies get started quickly while maintaining high usability standards.

Key achievements include Fastest Implementation for Small Business in both Local Marketing and Local SEO categories, along with Easiest To Use for Small Business in Local SEO. These awards address common challenges faced by small business owners who need tools that work immediately without long learning curves.

Awards by Category:

Local Marketing:

Grid Report for Local Marketing | Winter 2026 - High Performer

Small-Business Grid Report for Local Marketing | Winter 2026 - High Performer for Small Business

Implementation Index for Local Marketing | Winter 2026

Small-Business Implementation Index for Local Marketing | Winter 2026 - Fastest Implementation for Small Business

Small-Business Relationship Index for Local Marketing | Winter 2026

Relationship Index for Local Marketing | Winter 2026

Results Index for Local Marketing | Winter 2026

Small-Business Results Index for Local Marketing | Winter 2026

Usability Index for Local Marketing | Winter 2026

Small-Business Usability Index for Local Marketing | Winter 2026

Local SEO:

Grid Report for Local SEO | Winter 2026

Small-Business Grid Report for Local SEO | Winter 2026 - High Performer for Small Business

Implementation Index for Local SEO | Winter 2026

Small-Business Implementation Index for Local SEO | Winter 2026 - Fastest Implementation for Small Business

Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for Local SEO | Winter 2026

Small-Business Relationship Index for Local SEO | Winter 2026

Relationship Index for Local SEO | Winter 2026

Small-Business Results Index for Local SEO | Winter 2026

Results Index for Local SEO | Winter 2026

Small-Business Usability Index for Local SEO | Winter 2026 - Easiest To Use for Small Business

Usability Index for Local SEO | Winter 2026

Additionally, Grid My Business scored 98% in Ease of Use, 94% in Ease of Setup, 93% in Ease of Admin, and 92% Likelihood to Recommend from G2 reviewers. Users also rated key features highly: 93% for Rank Tracking and 92% for Dashboards and Reporting.

"When we were designing Grid My Business, we really thought about the real struggles businesses face every day," said Mark Gan, Community Manager at Grid My Business. "We wanted to make sure users could start using the platform immediately without getting stuck in complicated setup or workflows, so seeing these awards tells us that we got that part right, and most importantly, we're actually making work easier for our users."

The platform provides geo-grid rank tracking with 98.7% accuracy, allowing businesses to monitor their local search rankings across specific areas. Additional features include competitor tracking, AI-powered review management, NAP distribution to 500+ high-authority media outlets, and white-label reporting designed for agencies managing multiple clients.

Grid My Business is used by local businesses with physical locations, service-area businesses such as plumbers and landscapers, and digital marketing agencies handling client accounts at scale.

For more information about Grid My Business and its local SEO capabilities, visit https://gridmybusiness.com.

About the company: Grid My Business is a comprehensive, all-in-one local SEO platform that empowers businesses and agencies to enhance their visibility in Google's local search results. The tool offers a suite of powerful features, including lightning-fast and accurate geo-grid scans with flexible pins, local rank tracking, and AI-powered automation. With built-in support for Service Area Businesses (SABs) and comprehensive Google Business Profile management, it simplifies the process for brands to efficiently manage their local rankings, reviews, and business listings.

SOURCE: Plentisoft