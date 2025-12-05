IGLHOOP has launched the IGL Travel Hoop on Kickstarter - a foldable, tool-free basketball system that assembles in about three minutes, fits into a 32-inch travel case, and offers adjustable heights for family, youth training, and indoor/outdoor play.
Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - IGLHOOP today announced that the IGL Travel Hoop, a foldable, portable, and tool-free basketball system, officially launched on Kickstarter on December 4, 2025.
Designed to collapse into the size of a 32-inch travel case and to reassemble in around three minutes, the IGL Travel Hoop packs big-game fun into a compact footprint. Unlike traditional bulky systems, this innovative design brings an authentic shooting experience to driveways, parks, schools, and even indoor living spaces with unprecedented convenience.
A New Category of Portable Basketball Systems
After more than 20 years in the basketball equipment industry, IGLHOOP founder Roland set out to solve a familiar challenge: families want to play, but traditional basketball systems are bulky and difficult to move. The IGL Travel Hoop addresses this with a compact, mobile-friendly design that maintains stability and durability.
The product ships with the following dimensions:
Product (unopened/packed): 170 × 42.5 × 430 mm / 6.7 × 1.7 × 16.9 in
Outer packaging: 86 × 54.5 × 28 cm
Net weight: 27.2 kg
Gross weight: 30 kg
Key features & specs
- Tool-free, fast assembly: Quick-connect hardware and a screw-free design enable anyone to set up the hoop easily - reassembly takes around three minutes in typical use.
- Suitcase-size portability: Once folded, the entire system fits into a 32-inch travel case for easy transport and compact storage.
- Adjustable height: Multiple height settings make the hoop suitable for youth training, family recreation, and casual adult play.
- Indoor-outdoor versatility: A two-part, weighted base and robust construction allow use in living rooms, driveways, schools, gym classes, and outdoor events.
- Family-friendly design: Rounded edges and stable engineering prioritize safety for children and adults alike.
Designed for modern lifestyles
Whether it's a quick morning workout in the neighborhood courtyard, a spontaneous family game at home, or a training session during a sports camp, the IGL Travel Hoop adapts to any scenario. It's built for urban families, coaches, youth players, and outdoor activity enthusiasts who value flexibility.
Kickstarter campaign & availability
The Kickstarter campaign is now live. Interested backers can support the project and access early-bird pricing on the campaign page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/iglhoop/igl-travel-hoop/. (This page currently links to the live Kickstarter campaign).
Quote from the founder
"The IGL Travel Hoop is more than a basketball system - it's an open invitation to enjoy sports anywhere, anytime, without the limitations of space or location," said Roland Z., founder of IGLHOOP.
About IGLHOOP
IGLHOOP is a portable sports technology company dedicated to redefining how families and athletes engage with basketball. Founded in 2023, the company focuses on high-function, space-efficient designs that allow households to integrate sports seamlessly into daily life. IGLHOOP's mission is simple: bring families closer together through basketball.
