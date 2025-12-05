IGLHOOP has launched the IGL Travel Hoop on Kickstarter - a foldable, tool-free basketball system that assembles in about three minutes, fits into a 32-inch travel case, and offers adjustable heights for family, youth training, and indoor/outdoor play.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - IGLHOOP today announced that the IGL Travel Hoop, a foldable, portable, and tool-free basketball system, officially launched on Kickstarter on December 4, 2025.

Designed to collapse into the size of a 32-inch travel case and to reassemble in around three minutes, the IGL Travel Hoop packs big-game fun into a compact footprint. Unlike traditional bulky systems, this innovative design brings an authentic shooting experience to driveways, parks, schools, and even indoor living spaces with unprecedented convenience.

A New Category of Portable Basketball Systems

After more than 20 years in the basketball equipment industry, IGLHOOP founder Roland set out to solve a familiar challenge: families want to play, but traditional basketball systems are bulky and difficult to move. The IGL Travel Hoop addresses this with a compact, mobile-friendly design that maintains stability and durability.

The product ships with the following dimensions:

Product (unopened/packed): 170 × 42.5 × 430 mm / 6.7 × 1.7 × 16.9 in

Outer packaging: 86 × 54.5 × 28 cm

Net weight: 27.2 kg

Gross weight: 30 kg

Key features & specs

Tool-free, fast assembly: Quick-connect hardware and a screw-free design enable anyone to set up the hoop easily - reassembly takes around three minutes in typical use.

Quick-connect hardware and a screw-free design enable anyone to set up the hoop easily - reassembly takes around three minutes in typical use. Suitcase-size portability: Once folded, the entire system fits into a 32-inch travel case for easy transport and compact storage.

Once folded, the entire system fits into a 32-inch travel case for easy transport and compact storage. Adjustable height: Multiple height settings make the hoop suitable for youth training, family recreation, and casual adult play.

Multiple height settings make the hoop suitable for youth training, family recreation, and casual adult play. Indoor-outdoor versatility: A two-part, weighted base and robust construction allow use in living rooms, driveways, schools, gym classes, and outdoor events.

A two-part, weighted base and robust construction allow use in living rooms, driveways, schools, gym classes, and outdoor events. Family-friendly design: Rounded edges and stable engineering prioritize safety for children and adults alike.

Designed for modern lifestyles

Whether it's a quick morning workout in the neighborhood courtyard, a spontaneous family game at home, or a training session during a sports camp, the IGL Travel Hoop adapts to any scenario. It's built for urban families, coaches, youth players, and outdoor activity enthusiasts who value flexibility.

Kickstarter campaign & availability

The Kickstarter campaign is now live. Interested backers can support the project and access early-bird pricing on the campaign page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/iglhoop/igl-travel-hoop/. (This page currently links to the live Kickstarter campaign).

Quote from the founder

"The IGL Travel Hoop is more than a basketball system - it's an open invitation to enjoy sports anywhere, anytime, without the limitations of space or location," said Roland Z., founder of IGLHOOP.

About IGLHOOP

IGLHOOP is a portable sports technology company dedicated to redefining how families and athletes engage with basketball. Founded in 2023, the company focuses on high-function, space-efficient designs that allow households to integrate sports seamlessly into daily life. IGLHOOP's mission is simple: bring families closer together through basketball.

Media contact

Hugh Zhu

IGLHOOP Public Relations

Email: support@iglhoop.com

Phone: +1-840-218-7088

Official website: https://iglhoop.com

About the company: IGLHOOP, founded in 2022, develops portable, high-performance sports equipment that enables play anywhere. Its flagship product, the IGL Travel Hoop, pairs tool-free assembly with suitcase-size portability and stable engineering to serve families, coaches and mobile athletes. IGLHOOP's mission is to make sports more accessible, convenient, and fun for modern lifestyles. Learn more at: https://iglhoop.com.

Video URL: https://youtu.be/NhNU2CXuj7c?list=TLGGQ2kGxN3UKyoyMDExMjAyNQ

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276782

SOURCE: Plentisoft