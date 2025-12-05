Franklin Building Supply Acquires Snake River Truss and Components to Expand Presence in Eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Franklin Building Supply ("FBS"), a nearly 50-year-old, 100% employee-owned building materials company, today announced the acquisition of Snake River Truss and Components ("SRT"), a well-established truss manufacturing facility in Idaho Falls. The acquisition represents a significant milestone in FBS's strategic expansion into Eastern Idaho and positions the company to better serve the region's growing construction market.

SRT has been a trusted name in Eastern Idaho's construction industry for more than twenty years, known for quality truss manufacturing and strong customer relationships. The facility will continue operations under FBS ownership, with all current employees joining the FBS team as employee-owners.

"This acquisition is about building on a strong foundation," said Levi Smith, CEO of Franklin Building Supply. "Snake River Truss and Components has built an excellent reputation in Idaho Falls over the past thirteen years, and we're committed to preserving what makes them successful while providing additional resources and opportunities for growth. We chose to acquire SRT rather than build from scratch because of the quality of their team, their customer relationships, and their operational excellence. This is a strategic investment in our future in Eastern Idaho."

The acquisition complements FBS's recent opening of a lumber and building materials location in Idaho Falls in November 2025. With the addition of SRT's manufacturing capabilities, FBS can now offer full-service building materials solutions to customers throughout the region.

"SRT has been built on a foundation of quality craftsmanship and strong relationships with our customers," said Dan West, owner of Snake River Truss and Components. "Franklin Building Supply shares our commitment to excellence and taking care of people. I'm confident that this partnership will create new opportunities for our team and allow us to serve our customers even better. FBS's resources and employee-ownership model will provide stability and growth potential that will benefit everyone involved."

The acquisition aligns with FBS's broader regional expansion strategy. The company plans to open a new, larger location in Idaho Falls in Q2 2027, which will integrate the company's lumber, building materials, and truss operations to provide enhanced services to the region. FBS will also be making strategic investments in the SRT facility over the coming year to improve and expand manufacturing capabilities.

Contact Information

Dan Otero

Marketing Director

dano@franklinbuildingsupply.com





SOURCE: Franklin Building Supply

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/franklin-building-supply-acquires-snake-river-truss-and-components-to-1114442