Announcing O'Connor, Parsons, Lane & Noble's Medical Malpractice Advocacy Scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / O'Connor, Parsons, Lane & Noble invite undergraduate and graduate students throughout the United States to apply for the firm's new scholarship, the O'Connor, Parsons, Lane & Noble Medical Malpractice Advocacy Scholarship . This scholarship promises its winning student $2,500 to dedicate toward their continuing education.

Students have until July 15, 2026, to complete their applications, including a video no longer than three minutes discussing their passion for advocating for people impacted by medical malpractice. Students' videos should describe what drives their interest in justice, advocacy, and fair outcomes in healthcare.

The team invites students to discuss any personal experiences or inspiring cases that have impacted their drive. Students can also discuss what visions they have for reform throughout the healthcare and legal industries.

Students can visit the scholarship page for more information about video criteria and what information to include in their final application packet. The scholarship selection committee with O'Connor, Parsons, Lane & Noble requires students to submit complete application packets before July 15 if they want the firm to consider them for the O'Connor, Parsons, Lane & Noble Medical Malpractice Advocacy Scholarship.

Once the scholarship deadline passes, the scholarship selection committee will take between one and three months to choose its winner. A representative will reach out to that winning student and send the $2,500 award to the trade school, college, university, or graduate program of their choosing.

O'Connor, Parsons, Lane & Noble asks that students and their families refrain from contacting the firm while drafting their scholarship application and after submitting an application for consideration. Unfortunately, the firm cannot answer emails, phone calls, or other forms of communication addressing the scholarship at this time.

Upon selecting the scholarship winner, the firm will publish a blog post and a press release sharing the winning student's name and accomplishments. Students can keep an eye on the firm's website for updates.

The legal team with O'Connor, Parsons, Lane & Noble wishes students applying for the Medical Malpractice Advocacy Scholarship good luck with their applications. It looks forward to offering one passionate student financial support as they chase their academic dreams.

About O'Connor, Parsons, Lane & Noble

O'Connor, Parsons, Lane & Noble is a New Jersey Law Firm for the Seriously Wronged, formed from two of the state's legendary law firms. This legal team, including partners Paul O'Connor, Scott Parsons, William Lane, and Greg Noble, put over 150 years of combined legal experience to work on behalf of accident victims throughout the state.

The team boasts board-certified expertise and has cultivated respect from adversaries in and out of the courtroom. Clients can trust the firm to bring a unique perspective to their recovery.

