West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - News Media Group, Inc. and Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch, as well as top brands, partnered to deliver the annual "Holiday Gadget Guide" via a nationwide Satellite Media Tour (SMT). Timed as essential guidance during the final, crucial weeks of holiday shopping, the SMT provided audiences with immediate solutions for buying tech, gadgets, and gaming.

Carley showcased a curated mix of top products designed to optimize every aspect of modern life-from smart home security, big-screen TVs and versatile TV Projectors, affordable family smartphone plans to the must-have AI PCs and one of the season's hottest video games-ensuring shoppers can confidently check off every tech enthusiast on their list with minimal stress.

A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found below or by visiting InTheNews.TV.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EceHPYpzeEU

Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

The Blink Arc. Blink's dual-camera solution for achieving a 180-degree panoramic view when paired with a Blink Subscription Plus Plan (sold separately). Blink Arc uses two of Blink's new Mini 2K+ cameras, part of Blink's first-ever 2K camera lineup.

The Roku 65" Pro Series Roku TV. A thoughtfully designed TV that delivers immersive sound and razor-sharp picture quality for elevated home entertainment. And the Aurzen EAZZE D1R Roku TV Smart Projector. A versatile smart projector that brings big-screen viewing to any space, featuring Bluetooth headphone mode and wireless speaker compatibility.

T-Mobile. This holiday season, it takes just 15 minutes to switch to T-Mobile and start saving on the latest devices from top brands like Samsung, Google, Motorola and more - all backed by America's Best Network.

The NVIDIA RTX AI PCs. They deliver fast, intelligent performance for everyday computing, creativity, and gaming with the power of NVIDIA GPUs.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. This is the latest addition to the longstanding Sonic Racing franchise, allowing players to race across land, sea, air, and space while warping across new dimensions.

All the details and product links can be found on InTheNews.TV.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277050

SOURCE: Evertise AI PR