Link Prop Investment AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

As the shares have been conditionally admitted to trading on NGM Nordic SME, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Link Prop Investment AB (publ) subject to them being admitted to trading on NGM Nordic SME.

Short name: LINKAB ISIN code: SE0006993804 Order book ID: 110776

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be December 9, 2025.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.