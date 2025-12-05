ICEYE and General Catalyst partner to redefine space-based intelligence in Europe.

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE , the world leader in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite systems has secured new financing, led by General Catalyst with broad pan-European participation. The funding will be used to accelerate the company's delivery of sovereign satellite systems and data intelligence services.

Rafal Modrzewski, Co-Founder & CEO of ICEYE, said: "ICEYE's SAR technology has become a core strategic and tactical tool for governments and institutions worldwide. Our team has a strong track record of turning advanced SAR technology into concrete results for customers who need answers in minutes, not days. This funding enables us to deepen that commitment by investing in the expansion of our world-leading SAR constellation, next-generation sensing capabilities, and data intelligence services that help governments and organizations manage risk and respond faster. For European nations and allies, that means greater control over their own space-based intelligence - and a partner capable of delivering at industrial scale."

Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, Managing Director and Head of Europe at General Catalyst, said: "Europe's security starts with sovereign space capability. ICEYE enables that, with the world's largest SAR constellation, software-defined satellites, and fully sovereign missions that put independent visibility back in Europe's hands. Ministries and intelligence agencies can secure borders via on-demand imagery, while nations seeking full control can deploy their own turnkey satellite missions. That's why we see ICEYE as a rising global space prime."

ICEYE has secured EUR 150 million in new funding, as well as a EUR 50 million secondary placement, valuing the company at EUR 2.4 billion (USD 2.8 billion). The Series E round was led by General Catalyst, with strong pan-European participation, including A.P. Moller Holding in Denmark, Bpifrance in France, Vinci (BGK Group) and RiO Family Office from Poland, as well as Finnish investors Solidium, Ilmarinen, European Tech Collective, Keva, Lifeline Ventures, Tesi, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, and Peter Sarlin.



The new capital builds on ICEYE's strong momentum, powering the continued growth of its SAR constellation and the accelerated deployment of sovereign satellite systems, advanced sensing capabilities, and data intelligence services.

Sovereign space capability at unprecedented speed and scale

With the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE delivers objective, near real-time insights to detect, understand, and respond to change on Earth - day or night, in any weather. SAR uses radar pulses that pierce clouds, smoke, and darkness, providing a continuous view of the Earth that supports rapid response for defense and intelligence, security, disaster response and recovery, insurance, maritime monitoring, and finance.

ICEYE is accelerating the shift to software-defined satellites with its fourth-generation platform, which delivers the world's highest-fidelity commercial SAR imagery of up to 16 cm resolution. The ICEYE platform is engineered so new capabilities can be deployed via software updates from the ground rather than hardware refresh cycles.

ICEYE has a proven track record in building sovereign systems for Europe and its allies, and has signed agreements with the Polish Armed Forces, Portuguese Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Greek National Space Program, and Finnish Defence Forces, alongside a separate SAR data agreement with NATO Allied Command Operations.

With 62 satellites successfully launched to date, the company plans to scale up to an average production rate of one satellite per week starting next year, deploying sovereign space capability for allied nations at unprecedented speed and scale.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 900 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

We're a growing international team of builders. iceye.com/joinus

Media contact: press@iceye.com .

Visit www.iceye.com and follow ICEYE on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates and insights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839521/ICEYE_and_General_Catalyst_partner.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iceye-and-general-catalyst-partner-to-redefine-space-based-intelligence-in-europe-302634169.html