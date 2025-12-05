TRX Gold Corporation: TRX GOLD Attending the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Oakville, Ontario, December 5, 2025 - TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)(TSX:TRX), a dual-listed mining company focused on the exploration, development, and production of gold at the Buckreef Gold Project in Tanzania, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Michael P. Leonard of TRX Gold will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about TRX Gold at https://trxgold.com/.

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the TRX Gold management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About TRX GOLD

TRX Gold is a high margin and growing gold company advancing the Buckreef Gold Project in Tanzania. Buckreef Gold includes an established open pit operation and 2,000 tonnes per day process plant with upside potential demonstrated in the May 2025 PEA. The PEA outlines average gold production of 62,000 oz per annum over 17.6 years, and $1.9 billion pre-tax NPV 5% at average life of mine gold price of $4,000/oz. The Buckreef Gold Project hosts a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 10.8 million tonnes ("MT") at 2.57 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold containing 893,000 ounces ("oz") of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 MT at 2.47 g/t gold for 726,000 oz of gold. The leadership team is focused on creating both near-term and long-term shareholder value by increasing gold production to generate positive cash flow to fund the expansion as outlined in the PEA and grow Mineral Resources through exploration. TRX Gold's actions are led by the highest environmental, social and corporate governance ("ESG") standards, evidenced by the relationships and programs that the Company has developed during its nearly two decades of presence in the Geita Region, Tanzania.

Media Contact:

Amy Forbes

Investor Relations

TRX Gold Corporation

(437) 224-5241

ir@trxgold.com

