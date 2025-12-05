Japan has allocated 75.3 MW of PV capacity in its latest procurement exercise. The lowest price in the auction was JPY 4.97 ($0.032) /kWh.Japan's Green Investment Promotion Organization has released the final results of its latest auction for utility-scale solar energy projects. The state-run agency said that 75.3 MW of PV projects were selected in the procurement exercise. It was Japan's 26th auction for utility-scale solar and was expected to assign 163 MW of generating capacity. The 27 selected projects range in size from 300 kW to 21.7 MW. The lowest bid was JPY 4.97 ($0.032)/kWh and was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...