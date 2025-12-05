Trenton, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Sujit Singh, a community advocate and technology consultant, announces his candidacy for the Democratic nomination in New Jersey's 12th Congressional District, positioning himself as a fresh voice committed to addressing underrepresented human services policy and ensuring all communities have representation at the federal level.





Singh enters a competitive primary field that includes Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen, and Somerset County Commissioner Shanel Robinson. His campaign centers on four critical priorities: improving disability services, strengthening public education, supporting low-income families, and ensuring access to affordable healthcare.

"Human services policy remains underrepresented in NJ-12, and our district needs a voice at the table for all communities," Singh states. "Recent federal cuts to education funding directly impact our schools, particularly children with disabilities. Families across our district face economic challenges, higher inflation, and affordability issues that make it harder for low-income households to support adults with disabilities."

Singh's candidacy reflects his years of direct work with families, nonprofits, and public institutions. His campaign emphasizes fairness, dignity, and opportunity, contrasting his community-driven approach with traditional political backgrounds. Singh brings practical insights into how federal policies affect daily life in NJ-12's diverse communities.

About the Campaign

Singh for Congress focuses on delivering tangible results through community-centered solutions and responsive leadership that prioritizes accountability and compassion.

