The Germany Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 2.37 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.36 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.57%.

Germany is one of the major developed data center hubs in Europe, accounting for around 187 existing colocation data center facilities as of December 2024. Frankfurt, part of FLAP-D markets, comprises more than 72 operational data center facilities in the city.

AtlasEdge, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, Equinix, Digital Realty, Global Switch, Iron Mountain, Portus Data Centers, Penta Infra, NTT DATA, NorthC, Vantage Data Centers, and PGIM Real Estate are some of the major colocation providers in Germany.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 66 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Germany

Existing Colocation Operators

AtlasEdge

CloudHQ

Colt DCS

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

firstcolo

Maincubes

NorthC

NTT Data

Penta Infra

Portus Data Centers

ITENOS

China Mobile

EdgeConneX

EVF Data Center

Global Switch

Iron Mountain

Vantage Data Centers

Yondr Group

Other Operators

New Operators

Bluestar Datacenter

Data Castle

Data Center Partners

dataR

Goodman

LiDl

Mainova Webhouse

PGIM REAL ESTATE

SDC Capital Partners

STACK Infrastructure

VIRTUS Data Centres

