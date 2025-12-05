Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Timing könnte nicht besser sein - Durchbruchsjahr 2026 für Myriad
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
05.12.25 | 19:03
412,55 Euro
-0,10 % -0,40
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
412,65412,7519:07
412,60412,7519:07
ACCESS Newswire
05.12.2025 18:02 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cumulocity Delivers Cyber Resilience Act Compliance Leveraging the Microsoft Cloud

DÜSSELDORF, DE / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Cumulocity today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to help manufacturers prepare for the European Union's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and accelerate their modernization of secure, intelligent connected solutions.

CRA regulatory requirements include connected product manufacturers (a) design and ship secure products by design & default, (b) disclose exploitable vulnerabilities as quickly as within 24-hours, and (c) commit to at least five years of ongoing security support. Compliance is to be demonstrated via conformity assessments for any company selling connected products into Europe, resulting in CE marking.

Cumulocity provides manufacturers a scalable and practical path to CRA compliance by integrating with Microsoft - including a customizable reference design, pre-integrated solution components, and even a "CRA Readiness Assessment," available as a Professional Services package. The assessment provides manufacturers a customized compliance roadmap, helping them identify and mitigate risks, secure their devices, and ensure best-practices when modernizing their infrastructure for Asset Security Compliance.

The Better Together Story - Cumulocity & Microsoft

  • Cumulocity delivers Asset Security Compliance for fleets of connected products in a way that is automated, auditable, and operated remotely at scale. From edge to cloud, Cumulocity unifies the integration point for connected product data, harmonizing data models across IT/OT and activating the digital twins that feed intelligent workloads.

  • Microsoft operationalizes the discovery, management, and mitigation of security vulnerabilities as part of a unified platform for modern Security Operations. Azure Kubernetes Service and Azure Arc, provide the infrastructure and management services required for secure, intelligent application workloads.

  • Together, this integration helps manufacturers reduce CRA compliance risk while simultaneously unlocking innovation in Physical AI.

"Meeting CRA requirements is a top concern for manufacturers as they bring connected products to market. By working with Microsoft, we are delivering a solution that not only reduces risk but also accelerates time-to-market and creates a foundation for growth in AI and connected services," said Dr. Juergen Kraemer, Chief Product Officer, Cumulocity.

"Cumulocity's device and asset security compliance capabilities are an important complement to our Microsoft cloud, security, and AI solutions. By working together, we're helping manufacturers simplify compliance and unlock the trusted data they need to innovate with confidence," said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing & Mobility at Microsoft.

Contact Information

Sybille Zimmermann
cumulocity@piabo.net

.

SOURCE: Cumulocity



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cumulocity-delivers-cyber-resilience-act-compliance-leveraging-the-mic-1105141

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.