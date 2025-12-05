Executive Group of Companies: Alouette Bistro Introduces Festive Christmas Offerings and a Paris-Style Holiday Happy Hour in Downtown Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / This holiday season, Alouette Bistro, Vancouver's beloved French bistro located inside Executive Hotel Le Soleil, invites guests to embrace the spirit of the season with festive à la carte dining, seasonal cocktails, and a new Late-Night Holiday Happy Hour. Designed to capture the warmth and conviviality of French dining, Alouette's holiday offerings blend timeless classics with a modern West Coast sensibility.

Alouette Bistro: Paris-Style Holiday Happy Hour in Downtown Vancouver



Guests can look forward to a celebration of comforting winter flavours - from French Onion Soup topped with melted gruyère, rich Coq au Vin braised in red wine, and Duck Cassoulet to decadent house-made desserts that embody the indulgence of the holidays. To complement the menu, Alouette's beverage team has created a lineup of festive cocktails and sparkling selections that bring seasonal flair to every visit.

"The holidays at Alouette are about warmth, connection, and the pleasure of sharing good food with great company," says Chef Albert Tran, Executive Chef of Alouette Bistro. "We've designed our festive features and late-night offerings to feel inviting, elegant, and distinctly French."

Festive Highlights Include:

Seasonal Cocktails - Crafted by Alouette's beverage team, showcasing French-inspired spirits and winter flavours.

Christmas Eve Dining - Enjoy Alouette's à la carte menu featuring signature French dishes along with festive seasonal additions.

Christmas Day Dining - A relaxed and elegant celebration featuring Alouette's à la carte favourites and limited-time holiday features.

Late-Night Holiday Happy Hour - In addition to Alouette's popular Happy Hour offered daily from 3-6 p.m., guests can now enjoy a festive Late-Night Happy Hour from 9 p.m. until close, featuring themed small plates, select wines, and seasonal cocktails - the perfect downtown escape after dinner or an evening out.

Beyond the Holidays

As winter unfolds, Alouette will continue to celebrate the season with chef's features, wine dinners, and cozy evening menus ideal for romantic nights, business lunches, and gatherings with friends.

"We want Alouette to be a place where guests can slow down and savour the season," says Krista Sweder, General Manager of Alouette Bistro. "Whether it's a festive dinner or a late-night cocktail, we aim to make every visit feel like a warm Paris-style escape in the heart of Vancouver."

Reservations & Details

Alouette Bistro's festive offerings are for a limited time. Reservations are recommended and can be made online at www.alouettevancouver.com or by calling 604-689-8862.

Location:

Alouette Bistro

567 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC

About Alouette Bistro

Alouette Bistro offers a modern interpretation of French cuisine inspired by the Pacific Northwest. Situated within Executive Hotel Le Soleil, the bistro is known for its elegant yet welcoming atmosphere, refined dishes, and heartfelt hospitality - bringing the spirit of Parisian dining to the heart of downtown Vancouver.

