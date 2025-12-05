DATAMARK Inc: Elevating Leadership: Satish Kumar Appointed VP of Operations at DATAMARK

EL PASO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / DATAMARK, Inc., a global Contact Center and Business Process Outsourcing provider, announces the recent promotion of Satish Kumar to Vice President of Operations. With nearly three decades of leadership experience in the BPO industry, Satish has overseen major operational portfolios, including DATAMARK's full India-based operations and portions of its U.S. business.

Satish Kumar



During his tenure, Kumar led the expansion of DATAMARK's India operations from 200 to over 2,000 FTEs, driving growth across key verticals including Healthcare, Insurance, Logistics, Retail and Financial Services while building a strong, scalable leadership team.

"This promotion reflects not only my own path, but the excellence, partnership, and resilience of every team I've had the privilege to lead," says Satish Kumar, Vice President of Operations at DATAMARK. "I'm committed to accelerating our organization's momentum and driving impactful growth at every level."

"Having worked with a variety of global cultures for more than 20 years, I've seen firsthand that our strongest results come when our global teams operate as one," says Victor Saenz, Vice President of Operations at DATAMARK. "That collaboration is a big reason we've been able to sustain successful growth across all of our sites. I'm excited to partner with Satish in his expanded role as we continue strengthening our delivery and staying on pace to double the company every five years."

"We are excited to welcome Satish as DATAMARK's new Vice President of Operations," says Bill Randag, President at DATAMARK. "With his extensive BPO background and leadership skills

exhibited throughout his outstanding career with DATAMARK, he will continue to amplify client satisfaction and accelerate our company's rapid growth in the BPO marketplace. Our team is thrilled to have him step forward into his new role."

Founded in 1989, DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading mid-sized Contact Center and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company with headquarters in El Paso, Texas. Small enough to care, yet big enough to serve the world's leading brands, DATAMARK serves large enterprises and government agencies from its delivery centers located in the U.S., Mexico, and India. DATAMARK offers a wide range of BPO services, including omnichannel, multilingual contact center services, document lifecycle management, loyalty program management, and finance & accounting outsourcing.

