INTRUDER LEVERAGES DOMAINTOOLS DATA TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS ATTACK SURFACE DISCOVERY AND CLOSE THE VISIBILITY GAP ON ORGANIZATIONS' FULL EXTERNAL PERIMETERS

Intruder is using DomainTools' DNSDB, the world's largest passive DNS database, to power substantially broader attack surface discovery coverage.

In the initial pilot program of 60 Intruder customers, 100 percent saw an increase in the number of related subdomains detected by Intruder.

Customers on the Enterprise plan will have much better visibility of their extended networks with automatic discovery and securing of new and unknown assets to combat threats created via Shadow IT.

Intruder, a leader in exposure management, today announced an integration with DomainTools, the global leader in domain and DNS threat intelligence, to utilize its DNSDB database and upgrade the Intruder Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform to illuminate customers' entire attack surface with the best database available for attack surface discovery. Enterprise plan customers are now equipped to automatically detect related subdomains that are not being monitored within an existing exposure management program.

Intruder's ASM now integrates Passive DNS (pDNS) data to provide broader coverage and visibility on top of their existing capabilities focused on certificate transparency and active domain name system (DNS) data. Security and IT teams can now automatically discover and secure assets that are not already integrated into their exposure management program and in doing so help combat the threats emanating from the misconfiguration and accidental exposure of Shadow IT.

In the initial pilot program of 60 Intruder customers, 100 percent saw an increase in the number of related subdomains detected by Intruder. 44 percent saw more than 10 additional subdomains detected and 23 percent saw more than 50 detected. For several of the largest estates analyzed in the pilot, access to DNSDB enumerated hundreds of thousands of related subdomains (and in one case over a million). This shows the breadth of the enterprise attack surface that defenders have to deal with, and underpins the essential need for tools like this.

"Incorporating DomainTools data into Intruder's offering is more than just a new advantage for our customers to secure their external perimeters with confidence but an important step in our company's philosophy," said Andy Hornegold, vice president of product at Intruder. "Building platforms that handle multiple relevant functions and equip teams to quickly close their vulnerability gaps is far more effective than manual processes or integrations between disparate point solutions. The platformization of security represents a crucial step forward for IT teams to manage increasingly complex infrastructures and fight off increasingly sophisticated attackers."

Hunting Down the Weaknesses and Threats Caused By Shadow IT

Shadow IT refers to systems developed within an organization which are unknown to the team responsible for security. Though there may be policies to prevent them from being created, there are always ways in which systems slip through the gaps. Unfortunately, these hosts are still discoverable to attackers and even simple weaknesses on those machines will leave organizations both exposed and completely in the dark.

One important element of the battle against Shadow IT is to have tools in place which can enumerate subdomains that are in use by an organization. Developers may be able to create new systems and servers at will, but to make web services accessible and secure, they'll need a subdomain for the host. Once these subdomains are identified, vulnerability scans help defenders detect weaknesses before attackers do.

More information can be found on Intruder's company blog. Security and IT teams interested in learning more about Intruder Attack Surface Management can book an introductory call here.

About DomainTools

DomainTools is the global leader for Internet intelligence and the first place security practitioners go when they need to know. The world's most advanced security teams use our solutions to identify external risks, investigate threats, and proactively protect their organizations in a constantly evolving threat landscape. For more information, visit https://www.domaintools.com.

About Intruder

Intruder's exposure management platform helps lean security teams stop breaches before they start by proactively discovering attack surface weaknesses. By unifying attack surface management, cloud security and continuous vulnerability management in one intuitive platform, Intruder makes it easy to stay secure by cutting through the noise and complexity. Founded in 2015 by Chris Wallis, a former ethical hacker turned corporate blue teamer, Intruder is now protecting over 3,000 companies worldwide. Learn more at https://intruder.io.

Q&A: Intruder's Asset Discovery Upgrades Explained

Q: How is Intruder leveraging DomainTools?

Intruder's improved asset discovery capabilities are powered by DomainTools' DNSDB, the world's largest passive DNS database.

Q: What cybersecurity issue does this resolve?

The proliferation of Shadow IT across organizations has created a crisis of misconfigurations and accidental exposures that can be easily exploited to damage businesses. Intruder's ASM now integrates Passive DNS (pDNS) data to provide broader coverage and visibility on top of their existing capabilities focused on certificate transparency and active domain name system (DNS) data. Security and IT teams can now automatically discover and secure assets that are not already integrated into their exposure management program and in doing so help combat the threats emanating from misconfigurations and accidental exposures caused by Shadow IT.

Q: Where can I learn more?

More information can be found on Intruder's company blog. Security teams interested in learning more about Intruder Attack Surface Management can book an introductory call here.

