Notice referred to under article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code

Getlink SE (Paris: GET)

Presenter Corporate Name: Getlink SE Société Européenne, RCS Paris 483 385 142

37-39 rue de la Bienfaisance, 75008 Paris

Date Number

of ordinary shares in issue (1) Number of voting rights Theoretical (2) (3) Exercisable (4) 30 November 2025 550,000,000 699,983,647 691,762,451

(1) The share capital is divided into 550,000,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.40.

(2) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(3) A double voting right is set out for ordinary shares under Article 11 of the Company's by-laws to all fully paid-up ordinary shares which can be shown to have been held by the same shareholder in registered form for two years.

(4) For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 518 million people and more than 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the Eleclink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment, Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

