Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Result of Second General Meeting

December 05

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (the "Company")

5 December 2025

In connection with the proposals for the winding-up of the Company by way of a scheme of reconstruction pursuant to Section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the " Scheme") the Board is pleased to announce the results of the Second General Meeting.

The Board announces that the special resolution to place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation was voted on and approved by Shareholders at the Second General Meeting held earlier today. Accordingly, Laura Waters and Steven Sherry, both of PwC LLP (the "Liquidators"), have been appointed as joint liquidators of the Company (together the "Joint Liquidators"). Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the Resolution, are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website.

Resolution Votes for (incl. discretionary) % Votes against % Total votes cast Votes cast (excl. votes withheld) 1 Votes withheld To place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation and appoint the Liquidators 4,117,958 99.50 20,568 0.5 4,138,526 22.69% 29,113

1 As a percentage of total voting rights

For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the votes validly cast are expressed in the table above as a percentage of the Company's total voting rights, being 18,238,480 as at close of business on 3 December 2025, being the time and date at which a shareholder had to be registered in the Register in order to vote at the Second General Meeting. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" the Resolution.

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue at the date of this announcement is 18,238,480. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Therefore, as at the date of this announcement the number of voting rights in the Company are 18,238,480.

Suspension and Cancellation of Shares

The Company's Reclassified Shares were suspended from listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and from trading on the London Stock Exchange at 7.30 a.m. this morning, in anticipation of the Second General Meeting. The Company, through its advisers, has notified the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange of the Company's intention to cancel the Company's admission of the Reclassified Shares to listing and trading at 8.00 a.m. on 5 December 2025.

Residual Net Asset Value & Entitlements under the Scheme

Based on the Residual Net Asset Value per Share of 112.12 pence; and the Premier Miton Global Infrastructure Income Fund price per Sub-Fund Share of 119.0 pence, in each case as at the Calculation Date:

Shareholders who elected (or are deemed to have elected) to rollover into the Sub-Fund will receive approximately 942.223 Sub-Fund Shares for every 1,000 Reclassified Shares with "A" rights held; and

Shareholders who elected (or are deemed to have elected) for the Cash Option will receive £1,131 in cash for every 1,000 Reclassified Shares with "B" rights held.

Contract notes for the Sub-Fund Shares issued under the Scheme will be despatched on or around 12 December 2025. Cheques will be despatched by the Company's registrars and CREST payments made in respect of the Cash Option on or around 12 December 2025. As noted in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 6 November 2025 (the " Circular"), the Directors have set aside sufficient assets in the Liquidation Pool to meet all estimated current and future, actual and contingent liabilities of the Company, which includes the costs of implementing the Scheme and an amount considered sufficient to purchase the interests of any Dissenting Shareholders. The Directors have also provided in the Liquidation Pool for a retention of £100,000 which they, together with the Liquidators, consider will be sufficient to meet any contingent and unknown liabilities of the Company .

The Liquidation Pool will be applied by the Liquidators in discharging all current and future, actual and contingent liabilities of the Company. Any balance remaining in the Liquidation Pool after discharging such liabilities will, in due course, be distributed by the Liquidators to Shareholders on the Register on the Winding-up Date pro ratato their respective holdings of Ordinary Shares, provided that if any such amount payable to any Shareholder is less than £5.00, it may not be paid to Shareholders but instead may be paid to the Nominated Charity.

Defined terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.

The Circular is available on the National Storage Mechanism at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's

website at: https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com/documents/

Following the appointment of the Joint Liquidators, all further enquiries regarding the Company should be made to the Joint Liquidators, whose contact details are below.

For further information, please contact:

Joint Liquidators Laura Waters and Steven Sherry E: uk_pmgrenquiries@pwc.com T: +44 (0) 207 583 5000