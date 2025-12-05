CR Legal Team Sponsors Annual Magical Toy Drive to Support Local Families

CR Legal Team, LLP, Brings Holiday Cheer as Sponsor of 25th Annual Magical Toy Drive in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / CR Legal Team, LLP, is proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the 25th Annual Magical Toy Drive, supporting children and families across the Charlotte region this holiday season. In partnership with WCNC Charlotte and The Salvation Army , the firm is helping ensure that more than 5,000 families in need receive toys, food boxes, and essential holiday support.

The drive runs through Sunday, December 14. Community members are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys at any Charlotte-area Belk location. Monetary contributions and online toy donations are also accepted through the You Give Goods platform .

A key highlight of the initiative is the Donation Day event, taking place Saturday, December 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belk in Pineville, located at 11009 Carolina Place Parkway. Community members can participate by driving through and dropping off toy donations in the parking lot. That same evening, Carowinds WinterFest will offer guests a Fast Lane pass and an ornament for bringing a new toy to the park.

"We are honored to Stand alongside WCNC and The Salvation Army to help children wake up to smiles and surprises this Christmas," said a spokesperson for CR Legal Team. "This effort reflects who we are as a firm - one that gives back, listens to our neighbors, and shows up for our communities."

CR Legal Team's sponsorship is part of its broader commitment to Whole-Person Legal Care, a mission that prioritizes clients' emotional, financial, and physical recovery as well as legal support. The firm actively supports prevention-based community programs through The Roberts Center for Leadership, Education, Advancement, and Development.

The Magical Toy Drive concludes on December 14. CR Legal Team invites the community to give generously and help make the season brighter for every child in Charlotte.

About CR Legal Team, LLP

Previously Crumley Roberts and rebranded in 2022, CR Legal Team is a 36 year old personal injury law firm committed to Whole-Person Legal Care. With offices in Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh, Wilmington, Atlanta, Birmingham, and Greenville, CR Legal Team focuses on treating clients like family and supporting every aspect of their recovery. Through The Roberts Center for Leadership, Education, Advancement, and Development, the firm leads prevention-focused community initiatives across the Southeast.

