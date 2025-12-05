Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. - Notification of Transactions of Directors

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

05 December 2025

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("WKOF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

LEI Number:213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Notification of Transactions of Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

Further to the compulsory partial redemptions of the Company's ordinary shares carried out on 2 December 2025, Gillian Morris had 251 ordinary shares redeemed and now holds 12 ordinary shares, and Wendy Dorey had 163 ordinary shares redeemed and now holds 7 ordinary shares.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Gillian Morris 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund LTD (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund LTD (b) LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Redeemable Ordinary Shares ISIN: GG00BVN74803 (b) Nature of the transaction Compulsory partial redemption (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 158.67 pence Shares: 251 (d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price £398.26 (e) Date of the transaction 02 December 2025 (f) Place of the transaction AIM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Wendy Dorey 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund LTD (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund LTD (b) LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Redeemable Ordinary Shares ISIN: GG00BVN74803 (b) Nature of the transaction Compulsory partial redemption (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 158.67 pence Shares: 163 (d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price £258.63 (e) Date of the transaction 02 December 2025 (f) Place of the transaction AIM

