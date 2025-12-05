Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.12.2025 18:48 Uhr
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. - Notification of Transactions of Directors

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. - Notification of Transactions of Directors

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

05 December 2025

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("WKOF" or the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)
LEI Number:213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Notification of Transactions of Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

Further to the compulsory partial redemptions of the Company's ordinary shares carried out on 2 December 2025, Gillian Morris had 251 ordinary shares redeemed and now holds 12 ordinary shares, and Wendy Dorey had 163 ordinary shares redeemed and now holds 7 ordinary shares.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name

Gillian Morris

2. Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund LTD

(b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund LTD

(b) LEI

213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Redeemable Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GG00BVN74803

(b) Nature of the transaction

Compulsory partial redemption

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: 158.67 pence

Shares: 251

(d) Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

£398.26

(e) Date of the transaction

02 December 2025

(f) Place of the transaction

AIM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name

Wendy Dorey

2. Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund LTD

(b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund LTD

(b) LEI

213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Redeemable Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GG00BVN74803

(b) Nature of the transaction

Compulsory partial redemption

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: 158.67 pence

Shares: 163

(d) Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

£258.63

(e) Date of the transaction

02 December 2025

(f) Place of the transaction

AIM

Website

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.