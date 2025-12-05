Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Timing könnte nicht besser sein - Durchbruchsjahr 2026 für Myriad
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
05.12.2025 18:57 Uhr
309 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Dec-2025 / 17:26 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

5 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  5 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         59,506 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             124.60p 
 
                           125.6396p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,727,460 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,014,116 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,014,116 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.6396p                        59,506

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
192             125.40          08:36:26         00364489583TRLO1     XLON 
 
1069             125.40          08:36:26         00364489584TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             126.60          08:45:44         00364493893TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             126.20          08:46:12         00364494171TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             126.20          08:46:12         00364494172TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             126.00          08:46:12         00364494173TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              126.00          08:46:13         00364494178TRLO1     XLON 
 
2375             126.00          08:46:13         00364494179TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             125.80          08:56:36         00364500467TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             125.60          09:03:57         00364504719TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              125.60          09:10:15         00364507791TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             126.60          09:44:00         00364535621TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             126.60          09:44:00         00364535622TRLO1     XLON 
 
1110             126.60          09:44:00         00364535625TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             126.20          09:55:45         00364543703TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              126.80          09:56:45         00364544365TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             126.40          10:03:46         00364545566TRLO1     XLON 
 
346             126.20          10:03:46         00364545567TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             126.20          10:16:39         00364546046TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             126.60          10:27:01         00364546518TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              126.60          10:27:01         00364546519TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             126.40          11:05:54         00364548441TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             126.20          11:21:20         00364549008TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             126.20          11:21:46         00364549017TRLO1     XLON 
 
279             126.40          11:37:34         00364549714TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              126.40          11:37:34         00364549715TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             126.20          11:37:55         00364549721TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             126.20          11:37:55         00364549722TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             126.00          11:38:17         00364549736TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             126.00          11:39:13         00364549761TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             126.00          11:42:25         00364549850TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             126.20          11:43:54         00364549886TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             126.00          11:52:54         00364550198TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             126.00          11:52:56         00364550199TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             125.80          11:55:27         00364550320TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             125.80          11:55:27         00364550321TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             125.60          11:55:47         00364550354TRLO1     XLON 
 
1244             125.40          11:56:48         00364550392TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              126.40          12:27:58         00364551894TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             126.40          12:27:58         00364551895TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             126.00          12:50:22         00364553124TRLO1     XLON 
 
1256             126.60          13:12:06         00364553933TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             126.00          13:12:27         00364553938TRLO1     XLON 
 
476             125.80          13:12:32         00364553940TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             125.80          13:17:45         00364554123TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             125.60          13:29:43         00364554497TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             125.60          13:34:56         00364554684TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             125.60          13:34:56         00364554685TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             125.60          13:34:56         00364554686TRLO1     XLON 
 
1281             125.80          13:34:56         00364554687TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              125.60          13:43:40         00364554899TRLO1     XLON 
 
1182             125.60          13:43:40         00364554900TRLO1     XLON 
 
4605             126.00          13:48:01         00364555111TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             126.00          13:48:35         00364555127TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             126.00          13:49:00         00364555137TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             126.00          13:59:31         00364555434TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             126.00          13:59:50         00364555438TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             126.00          14:00:10         00364555471TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             125.60          14:00:10         00364555472TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             125.60          14:00:10         00364555473TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             125.60          14:00:10         00364555474TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             125.60          14:00:10         00364555475TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             125.60          14:00:10         00364555476TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             125.60          14:00:12         00364555477TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             125.40          14:17:29         00364556344TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             125.20          14:17:30         00364556346TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             125.00          14:36:05         00364557591TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             124.60          14:36:27         00364557645TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             125.60          14:50:22         00364558391TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2025 12:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

80              125.60          14:50:22         00364558392TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             125.20          15:29:09         00364560498TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             125.00          15:29:10         00364560500TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              125.20          15:29:54         00364560565TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             124.80          15:32:51         00364560692TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              124.80          15:32:51         00364560693TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             124.80          15:32:51         00364560694TRLO1     XLON 
 
419             124.80          15:43:23         00364561235TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             124.80          15:43:23         00364561236TRLO1     XLON 
 
6160             125.00          15:43:23         00364561237TRLO1     XLON 
 
859             125.00          15:43:23         00364561238TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             124.80          15:43:23         00364561239TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             124.80          15:43:23         00364561240TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             124.80          15:43:23         00364561241TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             124.80          15:44:15         00364561279TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             124.60          15:57:17         00364562059TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             124.60          15:57:17         00364562060TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             124.60          15:57:17         00364562061TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             124.80          15:58:12         00364562118TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             124.80          15:58:12         00364562119TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             124.80          16:03:05         00364562367TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             124.60          16:08:25         00364562785TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             124.60          16:08:25         00364562786TRLO1     XLON 
 
780             124.60          16:08:31         00364562822TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 410555 
EQS News ID:  2241350 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2241350&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2025 12:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.