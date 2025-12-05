Prysmian's Draka EHC Named Best Supplier for Ropes and Traveling Cables in Elevator World's Ellie Awards

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Prysmian's Draka EHC has been named the Best Supplier for Ropes/Traveling Cables and runner-up for Best Supplier, Safety Products in the 2025 Elevator Industry (Ellie) Awards, presented by Elevator World.

For the past eight years, the Ellies have recognized North American vertical-transportation businesses that have gone above and beyond for their customers, employees, and communities. Winners were recognized at the National Association of Elevator Contractors 2025 Convention and Expo held in Houston.

"We're proud to once again be recognized by the elevator industry for our commitment to service, innovation, and quality," said Rich Parvesse, Elevators & Escalators Business Senior Vice President for Prysmian's Draka EHC. "These Ellie Awards validate the work our teams put into engineering solutions that raise the standard for performance and safety, year after year."

Prysmian's Draka EHC line continues to support safe and efficient vertical transportation with a comprehensive portfolio of elevator and escalator products, including wire rope, coated suspension means, traveling cables, rope brakes, handrails, and more. Prysmian's Draka EHC products also provide industry-leading warranties to help customers achieve the longest possible product service life.

Prysmian's Draka's EHC and the other recipients of the 2025 Ellie Awards will be featured in the December issue of Elevator World.

Learn more about Prysmian's Draka EHC products at https://www.drakaehc.com/.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 plant locations and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $8 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with over 33,000 employees, 107 plants, and 27 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2024, global sales exceeded €17 billion.

Media Relations

Lauren Kane

External Communications Manager

lauren.kane@prysmian.com

Justine David

Mower

jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/prysmians-draka-ehc-named-best-supplier-for-ropes-and-traveling-cables-in-elevat-1115068