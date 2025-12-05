SMX Public Limited: Gold, Rare Earth Minerals, Digital Assets: The Market Just Realized SMX Sits in All Three

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Every major market shift begins the same way. A foundational piece changes, and suddenly, industries that once operated independently start reorganizing themselves. That is exactly what's happening across three sectors that rarely appear in the same conversation.

Gold authentication is being rebuilt. Rare earth mineral supply chains are being restructured. Digital assets are being redefined. And the connective tissue behind all three movements, which also informs much of the ESG discussion, traces back to one technology platform quietly reshaping how the world measures truth. It's built by SMX (NASDAQ:SMX).

SMX didn't create separate tools for separate industries. It built a molecular identity platform that gives physical materials a persistent signature, one that doesn't wash off, burn off, grind away, or disappear when materials are processed, separated, remelted, or transported. That matters because gold, critical minerals, and digital markets have all been wrestling with the same structural flaw: no one could verify material identity after transformation. Until now.

Valuing Verifiable Real-World Assets

Gold demonstrates how different the world looks when that barrier disappears. For centuries, trust has been the only real safeguard in the bullion trade. Bars cross borders, visit vaults, rotate through refineries, and lose their history along the way. SMX solved that problem by embedding identity into the metal itself. Whether a bar is cast, melted, or reshaped, its molecular signature remains intact. The metal becomes its own witness. Not a certificate. Not a stamp. The material itself. It is the most significant authentication upgrade the gold sector has seen in generations, and it didn't require reinventing the trading ecosystem. It required installing a new foundation beneath it.

Rare earth minerals reveal another dimension of the same breakthrough. These materials power clean energy, aerospace systems, robotics, semiconductors, and national defense. Yet they travel through some of the most opaque supply chains on Earth. Ores blend. Concentrates mix. Processing erases visual identity. Provenance becomes guesswork. SMX changes that dynamic by giving rare earths a molecular identity that survives extraction, separation, processing, and alloy formation. Governments, manufacturers, and critical-infrastructure providers finally gain what this sector has always lacked: verifiable lineage that stays intact through every industrial transformation.

Then comes the digital frontier. For years, digital-asset markets have searched for a bridge to the physical world that wasn't built on estimates or sentiment. SMX built that bridge through the Plastic Cycle Token (PCT). The PCT converts verified material performance into digital signals anchored in real-world activity. Recovery becomes data. Data becomes a signal. The signal becomes a digital asset rooted in measurable truth. What began as physical verification becomes a new class of digital proof that markets can trust.

Three sectors. Three long-standing structural problems: Gold needs authenticity that survives heat and recasting. Rare earth minerals need traceability that survives industrial processing. Digital assets need real-world anchors that cannot be gamed. Now they can get that through one underlying breakthrough.

SMX didn't pivot into these needs. These needs converged on the technology SMX already built.

The World is Discovering the Platform's Value

The implications are becoming clearer every week. Gold is discovering a future beyond legacy paperwork. Rare earth supply chains are discovering how transparency can be valued in a market defined by opacity. The digital economy is discovering how value can be tied to verified performance instead of narrative. And all of them are discovering the same molecular identity system engineered to survive any material transformation, in any industry, across any lifecycle.

That is what makes this moment fundamentally different. These industries once had nothing in common. Now they can function like interconnected chapters of the same global story. SMX isn't pursuing multiple markets. It's powering the shift pulling multiple markets into alignment. Gold becomes more trustworthy. Rare earth minerals are more accountable. Digital assets are more grounded. Proof becomes the platform linking them together.

SMX's technology is more than a tool. It is the engine moving these sectors into a new era of provable, persistent, material-level identity: the capability required for truly verifiable supply chains. When industries share that foundation, they stop behaving like isolated markets and begin emerging as a connected ecosystem.

What is an ecosystem like that worth? Markets will determine the value. But today's phase of price discovery reflects something important: stakeholders are recalibrating what "fair value" means as one platform begins to solve structural problems across gold, rare earths, sustainability, and the digital economy at the same time.

SMX is delivering that ecosystem. And only now is the world beginning to understand how far it extends.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber, plastic and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

