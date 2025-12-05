USfalcon, Inc.: USfalcon Awarded Missile Defense Agency SHIELD Contract

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / USfalcon, Inc. is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) contract. The MDA SHIELD contract is a Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at up to $151 billion. It aims to develop an advanced, multi-domain defense system capable of detecting, tracking, intercepting, and neutralizing threats to the United States homeland and its forces across various security domains, including air, missile, space, cyber, and hybrid threats. The contract supports the Golden Dome program, which seeks near-100% missile defense coverage by 2029, and emphasizes rapid delivery of innovative capabilities leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Under the SHIELD contract, USfalcon will have the opportunity to provide specialized support to enhance situational awareness, threat detection, and decision-support capabilities for missile defense operations. Our team is ready to deliver integrated engineering, analysis, and program support to help MDA strengthen the resilience, responsiveness, and effectiveness of critical defense systems.

Founded in 1984, USfalcon is a trusted defense contractor providing Warfighter Mission Readiness, Systems Integration and Modernization, Logistics Solutions, and Platform Lifecycle Support to U.S. Government customers worldwide. With a culture built on stewardship, integrity, commitment, and service, USfalcon's "Consider it Done" mindset ensures our customers receive responsive, reliable, and high-quality performance on every mission we support.

