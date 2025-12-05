OptFirst Inc: John Vincent Kriney Announces Three New Speaking Events

SEO Author & Speaker Launches Three New Events in South Florida

MIAMI SHORES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Miami-based digital marketing expert John Kriney has announced three upcoming speaking engagements across South Florida, marking his return to public appearances after several years of focusing on consulting and running his agency. Known for his mastery of SEO, PPC, and internet marketing, Kriney has earned recognition as both a practitioner and educator. His new events reflect a renewed focus on sharing professional insights with local business owners and marketing professionals.

John Kriney

John Kriney Speaking at Event

About John Kriney

John Kriney is the founder of OptFirst Inc., a respected digital marketing firm serving the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area. For over two decades, he has helped businesses enhance visibility, generate leads, and achieve high search rankings. Kriney is also the author of 8 Step SEO Plan (Amazon) , a practical guide that translates complex SEO principles into a clear, actionable process for small and medium-sized businesses.

After years of operating behind the scenes as a consultant, Kriney is stepping back into the spotlight to teach the strategies that have fueled his clients' success. His goal is to educate the next generation of digital marketers and empower entrepreneurs throughout South Florida to build stronger online presences. (LinkedIn)

The Upcoming Events

Kriney's new series of events will feature appearances across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Each session aims to give local businesses and marketers an in-depth look at real-world SEO techniques designed for South Florida's dynamic market.

Although some details are still forthcoming, attendees can expect a mix of practical SEO training, case studies drawn from Kriney's extensive career, and interactive Q&A sessions. The focus will be on actionable insights-approaches that business owners can immediately apply to improve their digital performance.

Why This Matters for South Florida Businesses

South Florida's business environment is competitive, diverse, and fast-moving. Many companies rely heavily on local search traffic to stay visible in crowded markets. Kriney's combination of local expertise and national-level SEO experience gives attendees the unique opportunity to learn strategies specifically tailored to their community and customer base.

Participants can expect to learn how to optimize effectively for Google's evolving algorithms, develop content and backlink strategies that drive lasting visibility, and integrate local SEO techniques for service-based and location-driven businesses.

What Attendees Can Expect

Practical SEO methods adapted for local markets

Step-by-step lessons based on Kriney's 8 Step SEO Plan

Insights into multicultural and multilingual search optimization common in South Florida

Interactive discussions and personalized feedback opportunities

For marketers, agency owners, or entrepreneurs seeking to navigate the complexities of online visibility, Kriney's sessions offer both practical tools and strategic guidance. These events promise valuable takeaways for anyone aiming to strengthen their digital marketing foundation in one of the nation's most competitive business regions.

SOURCE: OptFirst Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/john-vincent-kriney-announces-three-new-speaking-events-1114369