JAKARTA, Dec 5, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Bank Indonesia (BI), through its 2025 Annual Meeting (PTBI), has introduced a five-point strategy aimed at strengthening the national economy amid mounting global uncertainties. Despite Indonesia's solid economic performance throughout 2025, BI emphasizes that stronger coordination across sectors will be essential to navigate the increasingly volatile global landscape. Lingering U.S. tariff policies, weakening global demand, and geopolitical shifts continue to shape global conditions. Against this backdrop, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo highlights one core principle: synergy.1. Stability as the CornerstoneBI's first "recipe" focuses on maintaining macroeconomic and financial system stability - seen as the foundation for sustainable growth. In 2025, this becomes even more critical to shield the economy from rapid global fluctuations. BI aims to anchor inflation, stabilize the rupiah, keep the fiscal deficit below 3% of GDP, and fortify the banking sector. All of this requires close coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities."Dynamic stability-controlled prices, a stable rupiah, a fast-moving economy. That is 'Sumitronomics,'" Perry said.2. Transforming the Real SectorThe second strategy centers on real-sector transformation through improved capital, labor quality, and productivity.BI calls for complementary industrial and structural reforms: downstreaming to boost value-added, investment climate improvement, faster bureaucracy, stronger infrastructure, and deeper trade and investment channels.3. Expanding Financing and Deepening MarketsA major push is needed to meet Indonesia's large financing requirements for industrialization. BI stresses that the state budget alone cannot shoulder this burden. Hence, banks, financial institutions, and domestic and foreign private investors are expected to play a bigger role in fueling the next phase of transformation.4. Accelerating DigitalizationDigital economic transformation forms the fourth pillar. Widespread adoption of QRIS, BI-FAST, mobile banking, and e-commerce has streamlined public transactions, while digitalization of government payments continues to advance.5. Strengthening Global PartnershipsThe final strategy focuses on expanding trade and investment cooperation amid rising global protectionism.This includes promoting local currency transactions (LCT), advancing cross-border digital payment systems, and aligning regional partnerships with Indonesia's downstreaming and financing agenda.Together, these five strategies form BI's roadmap to push Indonesia toward higher, more resilient growth. The central bank projects economic expansion of 4.7-5.5% in 2025, rising to 4.9-5.7% in 2026 and 5.1-5.9% in 2027.BI also pledges to maintain a careful balance between stability and growth, with macroprudential and payment system policies set to play a stronger role in 2026. Prabowo Subianto: Reform Must Be Clean and People-Centric President Prabowo Subianto echoed BI's message, stressing the need for fast, precise, and impactful solutions for the public.He underscored clean, just, corruption-free governance as a prerequisite for successful economic transformation.A government with sincere intentions, he said, must ground every policy in truth, justice, and an unwavering commitment to serving the people.Prabowo also called for calm, confidence, and self-reliance in facing global pressures, asserting that the principle of "standing on our own feet" must be more than a slogan.Looking AheadWith clear policy direction and strong institutional commitment to stability and transformation, Indonesia is seen as well positioned to boost its economic trajectory.Consistent execution, sectoral synergy, and broad stakeholder participation will determine the success of BI's roadmap.If these elements align, Indonesia stands poised not only to maintain its resilience but to advance toward a more competitive and inclusive economy.Copyright (c) ANTARA 2025Source: Bank IndonesiaCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.