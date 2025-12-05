Pace Analytical: Pace Appoints Ken Beyer as Chief Executive Officer

Technology Veteran Brings Decades of Leadership to Guide the Nation's Largest Laboratory Services Network Through Next Phase of Strategic Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Pace, a leading science and technology company with a nationwide network of environmental and life sciences laboratories, announces the appointment of Ken Beyer as its new Chief Executive Officer. Beyer will oversee all aspects of the organization, bringing a wealth of experience across technology and logistics markets to further strengthen Pace and its mission of delivering innovative solutions and outstanding customer service.

"I am honored to join Pace and lead a team dedicated to making the world a safer, healthier place," said Ken Beyer. "Together, we will continue to innovate our services and delivery network while advancing scientific excellence for our clients and communities."

Ken Beyer joins Pace after a distinguished career leading high-growth companies in the logistics, technology, and consulting sectors. Most recently, as CEO of Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group, he guided the combined company to become the 4th largest domestic transportation management provider in the U.S., generating over $5 billion in annual revenue. Beyer previously served as President of Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a $4 billion global logistics business spanning 39 countries and 15,000 employees. He joined Ingram Micro after its acquisition of CloudBlue Technologies, a company he co-founded and scaled into a global leader in reverse logistics and IT asset disposition. Beyer began his career as a management consultant with Ernst & Young, holds a degree in Architectural Engineering from Kansas State University, and is an active member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO).

Pace, a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Aurora Capital Partners, brings decades of expertise in supporting industries, government agencies, and businesses through its state-of-the-art laboratory services. Under Beyer's leadership, the company is poised to accelerate growth, expand service offerings, and strengthen partnerships across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and environmental sectors.

About Pace

Pace makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Environmental and Analytical Services laboratories. Pace offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

