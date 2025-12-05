Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship today officially opens its application period, inviting undergraduate students across the United States who are on a recovery journey to apply for its annual award. Founded by veteran broadcast journalist Leon Harris, this initiative provides critical support for students who have demonstrated remarkable resilience and are now channeling their strength into the pursuit of higher education.

The scholarship recognizes that the path to recovery builds unique character, profound perspective, and an unwavering determination-qualities that profoundly enrich academic and community environments. The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship is designed to acknowledge these journeys and invest in the future leaders they create. Applicants are not defined by their past challenges but are celebrated for their commitment to moving forward with purpose.

To be considered, applicants must be current undergraduate students enrolled at an accredited institution in the United States. A central component of the application is an original 500-700 word essay. Candidates must respond to the prompt: "How has your recovery journey shaped your outlook on education and life, and how do you plan to use your education to inspire or create change for yourself and others?" This essay provides a platform for students to share their personal narratives of transformation and ambition.

The application deadline is June 15, 2026. A one-time award of $1,000 will be granted to the selected recipient, with the winner announced on July 15, 2026. The scholarship is open to all eligible students regardless of their specific field of study.

The vision for this scholarship stems directly from the life and career of its founder, Leon Harris. With over three decades in broadcast journalism at networks including CNN, NBC4, and WJLA-TV, Leon Harris has dedicated his professional life to sharing impactful human stories. He brings this same commitment to authentic storytelling and community support to the scholarship program. Leon Harris believes in the power of second chances and the transformative role education plays in building a stable and promising future.

Through this scholarship, Leon Harris aims to lessen the financial burden for students, allowing them to focus more intensely on their academic and personal growth. The initiative reflects the core values that Leon Harris has championed throughout his career: integrity, resilience, and the belief that every individual has the capacity to overcome adversity and make a significant contribution to society.

The selection process will prioritize applicants who can articulate a clear connection between their recovery experience, their educational goals, and their vision for creating positive change. The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship seeks to reward not just academic potential, but also the strength of character forged through personal challenge.

For further details on eligibility requirements, the application process, and to submit an application, prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the official scholarship website.

About the Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship

The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship is a national scholarship program based in Baltimore, MD, established by award-winning journalist Leon Harris. The scholarship provides financial assistance and recognition to undergraduate students who are actively pursuing their education as part of their recovery journey. The program supports the next generation of leaders by investing in individuals who have demonstrated remarkable resilience and a commitment to building a better future for themselves and their communities.

