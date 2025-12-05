Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced today that Erin Brewer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference held in association with Morgan Stanley in London, U.K., on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. GMT.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft website at http://investor.Lyft.com.

About Lyft

Whether it's an everyday commute or a journey that changes everything, Lyft is driven by our purpose: to serve and connect. Founded in 2012, Lyft has grown into a global mobility platform offering a mix of rideshare, taxis, private hire vehicles, executive chauffeur services, car sharing, bikes, and scooters across six continents and thousands of cities. Millions of drivers have chosen to earn on billions of rides helping to create a more connected world, with transportation options for everyone.

Forward-Looking Statements

In the course of the fireside chat, Lyft may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Lyft's future financial or operating performance as well as Lyft's other expectations, strategies, priorities, plans or intentions. Lyft's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described in Lyft's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the course of the fireside chat referenced above, Lyft may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of Gross Bookings) and free cash flow. Reconciliations of our historical non-GAAP measures are available on the investor relations portion of our website.

