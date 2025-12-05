Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, a pioneer in temperature-controlled solutions for injectable medications, has entered into a distribution partnership with Salomo Executive, a leading healthcare logistics and consultancy company based in the Netherlands. This collaboration marks a strategic expansion into Western Europe, ensuring that TempraMed's VIVI product portfolio becomes widely accessible to consumers across brick-and-mortar pharmacies, medical distributors, and medical focused retail channels.

Salomo Executive is recognized for its strong network throughout Western Europe, primarily the Benelux Region (Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg) operating within both the healthcare supply chain and the wider commercial landscape. The company has successfully designed and implemented last-mile delivery solutions for major pharmaceutical brands such as multinational pharmaceutical company, Merck & Co. (MSD) and brings extensive experience in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models.

Through partnerships with leading pharmacy chains with over 500 locations, as well as numerous independent pharmacies, medical wholesalers, and diabetes-focused webshops, Salomo Executive will ensure the efficient and scalable introduction of TempraMed's products across the region.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Salomo Executive, whose deep expertise in healthcare logistics and omnichannel distribution aligns perfectly with TempraMed's global growth strategy," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "This partnership marks an important step in our broader expansion across Europe and other key international markets, supported by a series of new product launches designed to enhance the safe storage and usability of temperature-sensitive medications. The Benelux region (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) represents one of Europe's most advanced healthcare ecosystems-particularly in diabetes care, which remains central to our mission. Together with Salomo Executive, we look forward to building a long-term partnership that will accelerate access to TempraMed's innovative solutions across Western Europe and beyond."

Expanding Access in a Growing Market

Looking at diabetes alone, the Netherlands has approximately 1.2 million people living with diabetes 1, and according to a report from Maastricht University, an additional 1.3 million people in the Netherlands have prediabetes, many of whom are unaware 2. As the prevalence of diabetes continues to rise, the demand for dependable, temperature-controlled storage for insulin and other injectable medications for chronic diseases has become critical.

TempraMed has a portfolio of temperature regulated products for many variations of injectable medications and will continue to launch new versions into the market. This partnership will enable healthcare professionals, pharmacies, and patients to access TempraMed's patented technology, designed to maintain medication safety and efficacy in everyday life, travel, and changing climate conditions.

TempraMed is rapidly expanding its global footprint through a growing network of strategic distribution partnerships designed to accelerate scale and market penetration. Backed by eight international patents and approvals from leading health authorities worldwide, TempraMed is poised to establish itself as the global standard in the safe storage of temperature-sensitive medications.

About Salomo Executive

Salomo Executive operates at the intersection of healthcare, logistics, and commerce, providing distribution and consultancy services to pharmaceutical, medical, and retail partners. In addition to direct supply to wholesalers and pharmacies, the company supports organizations with commercial strategy, go-to-market planning, and healthcare operations, ensuring products reach patients efficiently and effectively. For more information visit: www.vivimed.nl.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

