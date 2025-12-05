Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Starlo Ventures Ltd. (CSE: SLO) ("Starlo" or the "Company") announces that Tally Barmash has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary.

Ms. Barmash succeeds Steven Krause who was appointed as CFO on September 30, 2025, and director at the Company's Annual General Meeting on November 12, 2025, has subsequently resigned from the board. The Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Krause for his contributions during this transition period and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

Tally Barmash brings extensive experience in corporate finance and governance. She has served as Senior Vice-President, Corporate Finance at Fiore Management & Advisory Corp. since November 2015 and has held officer and director roles with public companies, primarily within the resource sector.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

