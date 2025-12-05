Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ) (formerly, Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "HYLQ Strategy") announces the resignation of Mr. Antanas (Tony) Guoga as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Guoga for his contribution to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Daniel Harding has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harding is an entrepreneur, investor and operator with experience building and scaling businesses across tech, payments, and e-commerce. He has developed advanced operational systems, KPI frameworks, and automation tools used across multiple global teams, implementing high-performance structures that enhance execution and scalability. Mr. Harding brings to the board a disciplined, data-driven approach to strategic growth, capital allocation, and improving business performance.

About the Company

HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ) is a Canadian investment company dedicated to building long-term shareholder value through strategic exposure to the Hyperliquid ecosystem. HYLQ is focused on three main initiatives: 1) Accumulating $HYPE tokens, the native token of Hyperliquid; 2) Investing in companies within the Hyperliquid ecosystem; 3) Growing and incubating Hyperliquid-based businesses. HYLQ's goal is to give public market investors direct, institutional-grade access to Hyperliquid's growth. The company's mission is to be the leading public vehicle for exposure to Hyperliquid's next-generation digital asset infrastructure. For more information, please contact:

