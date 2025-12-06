Bozen, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Transfeero ends 2025 as one of the strongest years in its history, solidifying its position as a leading global provider of private transportation services. The platform designed to connect travelers seeking reliable and convenient mobility solutions with a worldwide network of professional drivers and licensed transport companies has recorded significant growth across all key indicators: booking volumes, geographic presence, digital innovation, reputation, and international partnerships.





Transfeero Closes 2025 With Record Growth and a Global Presence in 100 Countries



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/276181_1.jpg

Booking Growth: +26% Year-over-Year

In 2025, Transfeero managed 1.2 million bookings, up from 950,000 in 2024, marking an increase of +250,000 rides, equivalent to a +26% annual growth rate.

This surge reflects the growing tendency among both leisure and business travelers to book private transfers in advance, integrating them into their travel planning in the same way flights and accommodations are scheduled.

Transfeero's top three destinations remain among the most important intercontinental hubs worldwide:

New York (JFK)

London Heathrow (LHR)

Dubai (DXB)

"This double-digit growth is more than a number. It proves that travelers want reliability, clarity, and a service that takes them from gate to car without surprises," said Antonino Testa, CEO of Transfeero.

A Global Footprint: Service Expanded to 100 Countries

Network expansion has been one of Transfeero's central growth pillars.

In 2025, the company extended its service coverage to 100 countries, supported by a robust network of professional drivers and structured transportation operators. This widespread coverage enables the platform to deliver consistent service standards and a smooth experience worldwide, from major international airports to emerging destinations for tourism and business.

"Being active in 100 countries means offering our customers the same level of quality wherever they land. That's the value of combining technology with strong local partnerships," Testa added.

A Year of Digital Acceleration: New App, New Website, and Advanced Customer Care Systems

2025 also marked a major step forward in Transfeero's digital transformation. During the year, the company launched:

A new mobile application, offering real-time ride tracking, streamlined booking management, and more direct communication with customer support;

A fully redesigned website, built to provide a more intuitive booking experience, dedicated sections for travel agencies and corporate clients, and a faster, modern interface;

Next-generation customer care and integration systems, adopted as a case study by leading software companies, thanks to Transfeero's proactive communication workflows and intelligent automation capabilities.

These enhancements have significantly improved customer perception across online review platforms.

Strengthening Global Brand Awareness: Campaigns at London Heathrow (LHR)

Transfeero also strengthened its international visibility with new advertising campaigns launched at London Heathrow (LHR),one of the world's busiest airports.

This strategic presence at the core of global travel flows has driven a notable increase in brand recognition and contributed to rising booking volumes for London and surrounding areas.

Team Expansion and New Office in Bolzano

Business growth has been mirrored by an expansion of the internal team, with new hires across operations, technology, marketing, and account management.

In 2025, Transfeero also inaugurated a new office in Bolzano, now serving as a key operational hub for international project management and partner network coordination.

Joining the National Limousine Association, Las Vegas

Transfeero's entry into the National Limousine Association (NLA) in Las Vegas marked another strategic milestone, positioning the company within one of the most influential global networks for professional chauffeured transportation. Participation in NLA events and meetings has enabled Transfeero to expand its partner base, access international best practices, and reinforce its credibility within the industry.

"Our membership in the NLA is more than symbolic; it has allowed us to forge essential relationships with top-tier operators and strengthen our global network," Testa concluded.

Travel Market Positioning in 2025

The travel landscape in 2025 has been defined by a decisive resurgence of global mobility. International leisure travel has returned to pre-pandemic strength, city breaks and experiential tourism have surged in popularity, and business travel has undergone a structural recovery driven by hybrid work models and renewed corporate mobility needs. At the same time, travelers are increasingly seeking digitally bookable, door-to-door transport solutions that offer clarity, reliability, and convenience throughout their journey.

Within this evolving scenario, Transfeero has positioned itself as a trusted partner across the full spectrum of travel stakeholders.

The platform supports individual travelers looking for seamless transfers, travel agencies and tour operators seeking reliable global supply, and corporate clients requiring consistent standards and transparent pricing.

By combining international coverage with a unified digital experience, Transfeero meets the expectations of a market that demands both global reach and local operational excellence.

2026 Roadmap: 120 Countries, Strengthened B2B Ecosystem, and an On-Demand Mobility Offering

Looking ahead, Transfeero is preparing to enter a new phase of expansion in 2026. The company aims to extend its service to 120 countries, further reinforcing a partner network that has become one of its most strategic assets. A major focus will be the enhancement of the Travel Agency & Corporate Program, supported by new technological integrations, advanced management tools, and commercial frameworks tailored to the needs of the B2B industry.

A key milestone for the coming year will be the launch of Transfeero's on-demand service, designed to complement the established pre-booking model. This new offering will address the growing demand for immediate and flexible mobility solutions, particularly in major urban centers, allowing travelers and businesses to access a driver exactly when they need one, with the same standards of quality and transparency that define Transfeero's global offering.

About Transfeero

Transfeero is a premium mobility platform connecting travelers to the world's destinations. The company's mission is to simplify ground transportation by offering reliable, comfortable, and high-quality services designed for both leisure and business guests.

Transfeero operates in over 100 countries, more than 2,500 cities, and 670 airports, offering airport transfers, city-to-city connections, port shuttles, and chauffeur services. All services are available through the company's website or app, with instant booking confirmation and 24/7 multilingual customer support. Thanks to a trusted network of carefully selected local partners, the company offers punctuality, comfort, and flexibility across a wide range of vehicles, from economy to first class, including minibuses up to 16 seats. By rethinking how people move between key destinations, Transfeero delivers mobility solutions tailored to the modern traveler.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276181

SOURCE: Plentisoft