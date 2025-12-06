Glory Jewitt: New Memoir In Pursuit of Glory Exposes the High-Stakes Journey to from Laborer to Executive Leadership in a Male-Dominated Industry

Glory Jewitt's new memoir, In Pursuit of Glory, offers an unfiltered look at ambition, adversity, and authentic leadership for women navigating careers still shaped by inequality.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / December 6, 2025 /

Glory Jewitt, Global Head of Environment, Health & Safety at Google, releases a powerful new memoir that traces her twenty-five-year ascent from laborer in the remote Canadian Oil Sands to executive leadership at some of the world's most influential companies. In Pursuit of Glory: One Woman's Rise To The Top In A Male-Dominated Field is an intimate, unflinching account of what it takes for a woman to succeed-and stay true to herself-in environments where she is often the only woman in the room.

Grounded in vivid storytelling and real-world insights, the book pulls readers directly into Jewitt's early years in industrial construction-a chapter that included time in remote work camps as well as demanding project sites where sexism, harassment, dangerous conditions, and constant scrutiny were a part of the work. These experiences influenced the way she later led teams and navigated roles across global corporate organizations. Yet her journey is not just about survival. It's about transformation-developing resilience, finding her voice, rejecting toxic relationships, and redefining what leadership looks like in male-dominated industries.

Through raw honesty and sharp clarity, Jewitt illustrates the psychological toll of being underestimated, objectified, and dismissed, even as she continued to rise into larger spheres of leadership. Her journey moves from her early years as a scaffold laborer to global vice president at just thirty-five, to leading large-scale operations at Amazon, and ultimately steering EHS across Google's worldwide data centers. Her firsthand accounts of confrontation, boundary-setting, and self-advocacy provide a compelling roadmap for women who feel overlooked or undervalued in their own careers.

But In Pursuit of Glory is not solely a professional narrative. It also explores the deeply personal moments that shaped her-complex family dynamics, formative relationships, painful lessons in self-worth, and the emotional cost of pushing through adversity. Jewitt pulls back the curtain on the sacrifices and self-discovery that accompany ambition, revealing how she learned to trust her intuition, recognize red flags, and reclaim her power along the way.

Today, as the global leader responsible for EHS across Google's worldwide data centers, Jewitt's story arrives at a moment when conversations about gender equity, workplace safety, and inclusive leadership are more urgent than ever. Her memoir speaks directly to mid-career women seeking clarity, confidence, and growth; to leaders striving to build cultures of respect; and to anyone who has ever questioned whether they belong in the room they've worked hard to enter.

In Pursuit of Glory is both a wake-up call and an invitation-a reminder that authentic leadership is built through courage, self-awareness, and the willingness to rise after every setback. Jewitt's journey proves that even in the toughest environments, women can lead, excel, and reshape the systems around them.

In Pursuit of Glory is available now on Amazon and at major online retailers. To learn more about Glory Jewitt and her work visit www.gloryjewitt.com or connect with her on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

CONTACT:

Name: Nicolle Endoso

Email: Nicolle@gloryjewitt.com

SOURCE: Glory Jewitt

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/new-memoir-in-pursuit-of-glory-exposes-the-high-stakes-journey-to-from-1115206