SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced that shareholders have overwhelmingly approved a 5-for-1 split of the company's common stock. Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2025, will receive four additional shares for each share held, to be distributed after market close on or about December 17, 2025. Trading on a split-adjusted basis is expected to begin on December 18, 2025.Use of Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies relating to ServiceNow's anticipated stock split. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, unexpected delays or difficulties effecting the stock split. Further information on factors that could affect our results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.About ServiceNowServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 75 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.© 2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.ContactsMedia Contact:Johnna Hoffpress@servicenow.comInvestor Contact:Darren Yip(925) 388-7205ir@servicenow.com

