Scatec ASA: Scatec starts commercial operation at Grootfontein solar power plant in South Africa

Oslo/Cape Town, 06 December 2025: Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy provider, has started commercial operation of the 273 MW Grootfontein solar power plant in South Africa, which will generate predictable revenues from a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

"We are proud to commence commercial operations at Grootfontein, reinforcing our strong track record in South Africa. This project builds on our commitment to deliver clean, reliable energy while creating long-term value for local communities and partners. We thank our stakeholders for their continued collaboration and look forward to continuing our support of the energy transition in South Africa," says Scatec CEO, Terje Pilskog.

"Bringing the Grootfontein plant into operation is an important milestone for Scatec and our partners. As our first project in the Western Cape, and the first solar project to reach COD under REIPPPP Round 5, this achievement reflects the dedication and resilience of our teams and contractors. Grootfontein strengthens Scatec's position as a trusted renewable energy partner in South Africa and underscores our commitment to scaling impact through sustainable, high-quality projects," says Alberto Gambacorta, EVP and General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The power plant is expected to generate 700 GWh of clean energy annually, leading to an estimated abatement of 630,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, making it the largest co-located solar PV cluster in the Western Cape. Scatec owns 51% of the equity in the project, H1 Holdings, our local Black Economic Empowerment partner owns 46.5% and the Grootfontein Local Community Trust owns 2.5%. Scatec will provide Operation & Maintenance and Asset Management services to the power plants.

For further information, please contact:

For analysts and investors:

Andreas Austrell, SVP IR

andreas.austrell@scatec.com

+47 974 38 686

For media:

Meera Bhatia, SVP External Affairs & Communications

meera.bhatia@scatec.com

+47 468 44 959

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 6.2 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to growing our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of 'Improving our Future'. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

