Epsium Enterprise Limited Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

MACAU, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsium Enterprise Limited (Nasdaq: EPSM) ("Epsium" or the "Company"), a Macau-based importer and distributor of premium alcoholic beverages, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The Company reported a solid balance sheet, continued brand expansion, and progress in corporate governance following its successful Nasdaq listing earlier this year.

First-Half 2025 Business and Financial Highlights

In March 2025, Epsium completed its initial public offering of 1.25 million ordinary shares at US $4.00 per share and, in April, closed the full over-allotment option of 187,500 shares, raising net proceeds of US $4.91 million to strengthen liquidity. As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents stood at US $2.43 million - the highest level since 2023 - reflecting disciplined capital deployment after the IPO. Inventories of US $4.08 million and advance payments for goods of US $5.18 million ensured sufficient supply of premium brands such as Moutai, Wuliangye, Rémy Martin and Macallan to support key sales channels across Macau. In August 2025, shareholders approved a multi-class share structure introducing Class A and Class B ordinary shares (20 votes per share) and Preferred Shares, further aligning the Company's governance with international capital-market standards.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Epsium recorded revenue of US$3.04 million, compared with US$7.11 million in the same period of 2024, primarily reflecting the timing of customer orders and deliberate inventory optimization. Gross profit was US$0.50 million, with a gross margin of 16.28%, improving from 13.09% a year ago, driven by a higher mix of premium-margin products.

Operating loss was US$0.69 million, compared with an operating income of US$0.54 million a year ago, mainly due to higher professional and listing-related expenses. Net loss attributable to the Company was US$0.70 million, or US$(0.05) per basic and diluted share, on 12.73 million weighted-average shares.

Net cash used in operating activities was US$1.93 million, net cash provided by financing activities was US$4.22 million, reflecting IPO proceeds and disciplined financial management. Total assets were US$13.79 million, total liabilities US$1.59 million, and stockholders' equity US$12.21 million.

The Company's top three customers accounted for 36.1%, 13.7%, and 11.6% of revenue, respectively. Two major suppliers represented approximately 48.2% and 25.1% of purchases, consistent with industry concentration characteristics.

Management Commentary

"Our focus this year has been to strengthen our operating foundation following our successful listing on Nasdaq," said Son I Tam, Chief Executive Officer of Epsium. "We remain committed to disciplined execution across sourcing, inventory management, and capital allocation. During the first half of 2025, we continued to build long-term partnerships with our suppliers and key distribution clients while maintaining a conservative financial profile. Our liquidity position and improved gross margin reflect a more efficient operating structure that will support our future business development in Macau's premium beverage market."

About EPSIUM ENTERPRISE LIMITED

Through its Macau operating entity, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada ("Luz"), a limited liability company organized under Macau laws in 2010, EPSIUM is engaged in importing and wholesaling primarily alcoholic beverages in Macau. Through Luz, the Company imports and sells a broad range of premium beverages, primarily alcoholic beverages and, in 2022, a small quantity of tea and fruit juice. The alcoholic beverages the Company sells include Chinese liquor, French cognac, Scottish whiskey, fine wine, Champagne, and other miscellaneous beverage alcohol. Sales of Chinese liquor is by far the Company's most significant operations, and the Company is a top wholesaler of high-end Chinese liquor in Macau. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.epsium-group.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Registration Statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

