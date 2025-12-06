Shinoda Dental Named Official Distributor of VHF Milling Machines, Strengthening Its Position in Digital Dentistry

Authorized distribution partnership brings VHF's industry-leading milling technology to Shinoda Dental's global customers.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / December 6, 2025 / Shinoda Dental is a top global supplier of dental and lab equipment. They are proud to announce that they are now an authorized distributor of VHF milling machines. This expands their advanced CAD/CAM products for dental labs and clinics around the world.

People recognize VHF dental milling machines for their precision, efficiency, and flexibility. Professionals around the world trust them for both wet and dry milling. This new partnership allows Shinoda Dental to provide VHF's latest high-performance systems. They will also have full access to technical support, training, and after-sales service in international markets.

"Becoming an official distributor of VHF strengthens our promise to bring reliable, world-class technology to our clients," said Syamsuddin Pane, CEO of Shinoda Dental.

"VHF's commitment to precision and innovation aligns perfectly with our goal to provide labs and clinics with streamlined, high-quality digital workflows."

Explore VHF's Industry-Leading Milling Machines Now Available from Shinoda Dental

Each VHF model is designed for a specific size and purpose. They range from small chairside systems to strong laboratory-grade mills. Shinoda Dental now carries the full suite, including:

VHF Z4 Milling Machine

Chairside wet milling with unmatched speed and precision-ideal for same-day restorations.

VHF N4+ Milling Machine

Versatile wet milling system for glass ceramics, composites, and precast abutments.

VHF K5+ Milling Machine

Premium dry mill for zirconia, PMMA, and wax with high output and advanced automation.

VHF S5 Milling Machine

Five-axis milling for both wet and dry applications-ideal for mid- to large-scale labs.

All machines come with expert support and setup help from Shinoda Dental's technical team. This ensures smooth onboarding, integration, and training for dental professionals of all experience levels.

Not Sure Which VHF Model is Right for You?

Shinoda Dental has published a helpful guide for dentists and lab owners to choose the best-fit model:

Choosing the Right VHF Milling Machine for Your Dental Clinic: A Guide

This article compares features, applications, and ideal user profiles for each VHF unit-perfect for professionals exploring digital investments.

About Shinoda Dental

Shinoda Dental is an international provider of premium dental equipment, laboratory tools, and digital systems. Shinoda Dental helps dental professionals around the world. They focus on practical solutions, clear pricing, and real-time inventory. This way, dental teams can work efficiently and grow with confidence.

Media Contact:

Syamsuddin Pane - CEO

Shinoda Dental

https://shinodadental.com

Email: sales@shinodadental.com

Phone: +6572828282

SOURCE: Shinoda Dental

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/shinoda-dental-named-official-distributor-of-vhf-milling-machines-str-1115251