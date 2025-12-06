Results from Phase 2a IMPRSSION study demonstrate sapablursen significantly reduced phlebotomy rate, controlled hematocrit and increased serum hepcidin

Sapablursen was generally safe and well tolerated

Results support further development of sapablursen in a Phase 3 study

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, a member of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President and COO: Toichi Takino; "Ono"), today announced the oral presentation of positive results from the Phase 2a IMPRSSION study of sapablursen in patients with polycythemia vera (PV) at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 6-9, 2025, in Orlando, FL.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251206361611/en/

The results were presented by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, who discovered and developed sapablursen and conducted the IMPRSSION study. In March 2025, Ionis and Ono entered into a license agreement in which Ono obtained exclusive global rights for the development and commercialization of sapablursen.

"In the treatment of PV, phlebotomy and cytoreductive therapy are performed as treatments for preventing thrombosis. Phlebotomy is the most common treatment for PV, in which blood is regularly removed from the vein, but it imposes significant physical and psychological burdens on patients. These Phase 2a study results demonstrate the ability of sapablursen to reduce the rate of blood withdrawals and control the hematocrit, which is the percentage of red blood cells in the total blood volume of the body, in phlebotomy-dependent patients including those undergoing cytoreductive therapy," said Tatsuya Okamoto, Corporate Officer Executive Director, Clinical Development of Ono. "We believe sapablursen has the potential to be an important new treatment option for patients with PV and we look forward to advancing this promising treatment in a Phase 3 study."

Sapablursen was granted Fast Track designation in January 2024 and orphan drug designation in August 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with Breakthrough Therapy designation in May 2025. Based on the positive Phase 2a study, Deciphera plans to initiate a Phase 3 study of sapablursen in patients with PV in 2026.

Summary of Data and Findings from Phase 2a IMPRSSION Study

The Phase 2a IMPRSSION study is a multicenter, randomized, open-label trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of sapablursen in patients with phlebotomy-dependent PV. Forty-nine (49) patients were accrued to Cohort A (N=32) and Cohort B (N=17). Cohort A initially assessed 120 mg before the dose was reduced to 80 mg, and Cohort B tested 40 mg. Sapablursen was administered subcutaneously every four weeks. The treatment period was 37 weeks, with an endpoint window between weeks 17 and 37, followed by a 36-week treatment extension period.

Efficacy

In both cohorts, the study achieved its primary endpoint of significantly decreasing weekly phlebotomy rate from baseline to weeks 17-37; with a decrease from 0.15 to 0.05 in Cohort A (p<0.0001) and from 0.17 to 0.07 in Cohort B (p=0.0001).

In patients who completed the 37-week treatment period, the median number of phlebotomies during the last 20 weeks of treatment (weeks 17-37) decreased to 0 and 1.5 phlebotomies in Cohort A and B, respectively, compared to 5 phlebotomies in the 26 weeks (6 months) prior to treatment for both cohorts.

Sapablursen caused a dose- and time-dependent increase in hepcidin with a corresponding reduction in hematocrit.

When assessing the symptoms of PV via Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Symptom Assessment Form Total Symptom Score (MPN-SAF-TSS), the mean change from baseline was statistically significant in Cohort A and not statistically significant for Cohort B. In Cohort A there was a mean change of -6.2. In Cohort B there was a mean change of -2.7.



Safety

Sapablursen was generally safe and well tolerated.

During the study, one death occurred due to transformation to acute myeloid leukemia, which was deemed not related to the study drug.

The incidence of injection site reactions was low.

Injection site reactions were all mild in severity, not progressive, resolved spontaneously, and did not recur.

No laboratory trends suggesting adverse effects on liver or renal function were observed.

About Sapablursen

Sapablursen is designed to reduce the production of TMPRSS6 resulting in increased expression of hepcidin, which is the key regulator of iron homeostasis. By increasing production of hepcidin, sapablursen has the potential to positively impact blood diseases such as PV.

About Polycythemia Vera

Polycythemia vera (PV) is a rare and potentially life-threatening hematologic disease characterized by the overproduction of red blood cells, which significantly increases the risk of serious blood clots, especially in critical organs like the lungs, heart and brain. Patients with PV also experience severe iron deficiency and commonly have symptoms of fatigue, which can lead to reduced quality of life (QOL).

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera, a member of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines and providing hope to people living with cancer, neurologic and autoimmune disease. Deciphera is leveraging its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from Deciphera's platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK (ripretinib) is Deciphera's switch-control kinase inhibitor approved in many countries including the European Union and the United States for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with 3 or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib. ROMVIMZA (vimseltinib) is a kinase inhibitor approved in the United States for adult patients with symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) for which surgical resection will potentially cause worsening functional limitation or severe morbidity, and in the European Union for adult patients with TGCT associated with clinically relevant physical function deterioration and in whom surgical options have been exhausted or would induce unacceptable morbidity or disability. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@Deciphera).

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. delivers innovative therapies for patients worldwide. Upholding its philosophy of "Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain," Ono targets areas with unmet medical needs including oncology, immunology, and neurology, and fosters partnerships with academic and biotech organizations to accelerate drug discovery. Through its affiliate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ono is accelerating clinical development and commercial operations in the US and Europe to drive global business expansion and further its commitment to patient care. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of the company. These statements are based on current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in the business environment in the pharmaceutical market and amendments to relevant laws and regulations, (ii) disruptions to product supply due to stagnation or delays in production caused by natural disasters, fires, etc., (iii) the possibility that sales activities for new and existing products may not achieve the expected results, (iv) the emergence of new side effects in post-marketing drugs, and (v) infringements of intellectual property rights by third parties. Information about pharmaceutical products included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251206361611/en/

Contacts:

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Media:

media_inquiries@ono-pharma.com

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Media:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

646-461-6387