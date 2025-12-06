MemeMax, MemeCore's First Perp DEX, Extends MaxPack Event Ahead of January Launch After 400% Network Surge

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemeMax, the first Perp DEX built within the MemeCore ecosystem, has extended its 'MaxPack Airdrop Campaign' following strong community participation and a 400% surge in network transactions.



Originally scheduled to end on December 4th, the event will now continue as a fully enhanced Boost Phase, running until the DEX officially launches-tentatively set for January.

During the initial campaign, users earned 1 MaxPack for every 10 transactions executed on the MemeCore network. Each MaxPack includes the opportunity to unlock up to USD $1,000,000 in rewards, with the overall incentive pool designed to remain uncapped, allowing rewards to scale as participation increases.

A MemeMax spokesperson said:

"The response to the MaxPack campaign exceeded every expectation we had. The 400% spike in MemeCore network activity shows that users are not just anticipating the launch-they are actively preparing for it."

Boost Phase Extends Event with Higher Reward Opportunities

With the shift into the Boost Phase, the MaxPack event is now operating with increased win probabilities and strengthened incentives, giving both existing and new participants more opportunities to accumulate MaxPacks before launch.

The extension is intended to carry the current momentum directly into MemeMax's debut month.

MaxPack and MemeMax Launch: A Connected Incentive Loop

Once the Perp DEX goes live in January, users will be able to unlock their MaxPack rewards through trading activity on the MemeMax platform.

This mechanism aligns platform growth with community activity and is seen by analysts as a more sustainable alternative to traditional one-time airdrop structures.

The integration ensures that MaxPack holders form a highly engaged initial user base, directly contributing to early liquidity and market activity.

MemeMax as the Core Trading Layer of the Meme 2.0 Ecosystem

MemeMax is positioned as a foundational element of the broader Meme 2.0 vision, serving as the primary trading hub for emerging Meme-native assets.

It will operate in conjunction with other tools within the MemeCore ecosystem, providing an interconnected infrastructure built specifically for viral memecoin culture.

Market observers note that the combination of the MaxPack Boost Phase, MemeCore's 400% activity spike, and the upcoming January launch has created one of the strongest pre-launch momentum curves in the memecoin sector.

The MemeMax team commented:

"We're finalizing the launch experience based on the insights gained from the MaxPack campaign. Our goal is a high-energy debut where user engagement and platform growth reinforce each other from day one."

As January approaches, industry attention is sharply focused on MemeMax, now regarded as one of the most anticipated Perp DEX launches in the memecoin landscape.

About MemeMax

MemeMax is a next-generation PerpDEX that merges the speed, transparency, and composability of DeFi with the culture-driven energy of Web3. Designed for traders who thrive on volatility and community-driven narratives, MemeMax lets users trade and earn unique rewards - all in a fun, engaging way. At its core, MemeMax redefines what it means to speculate on culture. Traders can long or short their favorite cryptocurrencies with leverage, hedge their portfolios, and capture momentum from viral market movements - all powered by a seamless, trading experience.

