Tripoli, Libya--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2025) - Libya stepped firmly back onto the regional energy stage today with the opening of the Libya Africa International Gas Forum (LAIGF 2025) at the Lancaster Hotel in Tripoli. The gathering brought together over 500 senior delegates from 72 organisations and 18 countries, uniting international and Libyan ministers, National Oil Companies, international operators, EPCs, financiers, technology firms, and leading energy institutions from across Africa and the Mediterranean.

Organised by IN-VR, and officially endorsed by the Ministry of Oil and Gas, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), with S&P Global Energy as Knowledge Partner, the Forum marked the strongest signal yet of Libya's renewed commitment to expanding gas exploration, strengthening partnerships, and positioning Africa as an increasingly influential player in global gas markets.

The Forum opened with clear and aligned messages from Libya's leadership.

In his keynote, H.E. Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek, Minister of Oil and Gas, set out Libya's ambition to accelerate development across the gas value chain and restore the country as a strategic energy partner for both Africa and the Mediterranean. His address emphasised the unique combination of resources, geography, and existing infrastructure that places Libya at the centre of emerging regional gas dynamics.

Building on the Minister's message, Hussein Abdullah Saffar, Acting Chairman of the NOC, outlined the Corporation's investment roadmap, including upcoming offshore and onshore developments, expansion of processing capacity, and a renewed push to modernise Libya's transmission infrastructure. His remarks highlighted the NOC's commitment to creating a more integrated African gas corridor and opening long-term avenues for international cooperation.

The regional perspective was reinforced by H.E. Mohammed Hamel, Secretary General of the GECF, who underlined Africa's rising influence in shaping global gas markets. He noted Libya's role not only as a producer, but as a platform for inter-African collaboration, transparency, and knowledge exchange elements critical to the continent's long-term energy stability and economic growth.

The Forum also featured strategic contributions from major international operators, each presenting a clear message of continuity and confidence in Libya's gas sector.

Repsol presented updated subsurface insights suggesting significant untapped gas potential and a strong runway for new discoveries. TotalEnergies Libya reaffirmed its long-term presence in the country, emphasising ongoing investments in imaging, digital analysis, and improved development techniques with focus on local content

Eni North Africa B.V. reiterated that Libya remains central to its Mediterranean portfolio, with new offshore prospects and optimisation of existing assets forming a core pillar of its future plans.

Complementing the operator outlook, S&P Global Energy provided an analytical assessment demonstrating Libya's competitive advantage in the Mediterranean. The combination of world-class geology, underexplored acreage, and improving fiscal and operational conditions has placed Libya back on the radar of global investors, with strong participation in this year's Forum underscoring renewed market confidence.

The event reinforced Libya's intention to serve as both a producer and a gateway for African gas, supporting regional integration and diversification at a time of growing global demand.

