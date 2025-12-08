Turnbull Asser, the 140-year-old British shirtmaker and outfitter, is delighted to announce the appointment of renowned Italian designer Roberto Menichetti as its new Creative Director.

This appointment marks a significant moment in the company's history as it continues to combine a proud heritage of craftsmanship with a forward-looking vision for contemporary elegance. In his new role, Menichetti will oversee all the creative direction including bespoke shirting, tailoring, outerwear and accessories.

He will also play a key role in developing new synergies and design initiatives that highlight the house's reputation for uncompromising quality and timeless elegance.

Born in the United States and raised in Italy, Menichetti developed an international perspective that has defined his celebrated career. He began his journey in Paris alongside Claude Montana at a very young age, before joining GFT (Gruppo Finanziario Tessile), then the leading company managing licenses for major fashion houses including Valentino, Armani and others. He was later selected by GFT's CEO, Roland Böhler, to join Jil Sander in the 1990s, where he launched the men's collection and established his reputation for pure lines and refined forms.

Menichetti went on to spearhead Burberry's turnaround, rejuvenating its image and more than doubling sales during a critical period of transformation. He modernised the iconic 'check' and reintroduced it in a new, enduring version with the support and endorsement of Burberry's chairman, Victor Barnett. He later served as Creative Director at Céline and consulted for several prestigious houses, from Cerruti to Ballantyne.

Known for his 'essentialist' philosophy, 'I seek the essence of form, rejecting the spectacle of fashion', Menichetti brings a sculptural approach to proportion and material that has been a consistent hallmark of his career. After nearly a decade devoted to working selectively and nurturing his sculptural practice to bridge the past and the future, he now returns to the fore with Turnbull Asser, a house equally defined by tradition and reinvention.

Beyond design, Menichetti will collaborate with Turnbull Asser's skilled artisans in its Gloucester and London workshops, focusing on innovation in fabric development, sustainable practices and bespoke tailoring techniques. He will bring immeasurable value to the house with his unique and internationally recognised approach to patterns for a modern generation. The aim is to build on Turnbull Asser's global presence while remaining true to its heritage on Jermyn Street.

Roberto Menichetti, Creative Director of Turnbull Asser, said: "Turnbull Asser represents more than a brand; it is a living expression of British style and elegance, carefully built over generations. It is remarkable that the house has preserved its identity so faithfully and is untouched by passing trends, carrying it forward to the present day with care and dedication under James and his family. To be entrusted with its creative future is both an honour and a responsibility. My philosophy has always been to seek the essence of form clarity, proportion and timelessness rather than the noise of passing trends. At Turnbull Asser, this philosophy meets a heritage of craftsmanship that is second to none. My vision is to uphold and protect this tradition while introducing quiet innovations that ensure its voice continues to resonate with discerning clients around the world."

James Fayed, Chairman of Turnbull Asser, said: "Roberto's appointment reflects our ambition to bring fresh energy to our wardrobe while remaining true to the craftsmanship that has defined Turnbull Asser for over a century. His proven ability to modernise heritage houses while respecting their DNA makes him the perfect partner as we look to the future. That future continues to be shaped by the skill of our artisans in London and Gloucester and by our enduring belief in 'Made in England'. We are confident that Roberto's international experience and proven creative leadership will ensure the continued success and growth of our house."

About Turnbull Asser

Established in 1885 on Church Street in London and moved to Jermyn Street in 1903, Turnbull Asser is renowned as one of the world's foremost gentleman's shirtmakers. The company is known worldwide for its bespoke and ready-to-wear, made in England using the finest fabrics and traditional techniques. Upholding a legacy of timeless British elegance, every garment is crafted with meticulous care, combining heritage techniques with sustainable practices. The first clothier to be awarded a Royal Warrant from His Majesty King Charles III in 1980, Turnbull Asser remains a favourite of connoisseurs of fine tailoring and is the official shirtmaker for the King. The house is also celebrated for its cinematic legacy, having created shirts for the James Bond films since Dr. No. Beyond shirting, the house creates tailoring, outerwear, loungewear and accessories, blending classic British elegance with subtle innovation. With flagship stores in London and New York, Turnbull Asser continues to evolve for a new generation of discerning clients. More information is available at www.turnbullandasser.co.uk.

Biography of Roberto Menichetti

1989-1992 Gruppo GFT and Claude Montana

Trained in the traditional processes of working with textiles, dyeing and pattern construction.

1992-1998 Jil Sander

Led the design team for the women's collection for the first three years, then launched the men's collection, establishing his reputation for pure, minimalist lines. The collections Menichetti developed while at Jil Sander defined the style that became known as true 'minimalism'.

1997 Jil Sander for Puma

Menichetti was responsible for the first ever co-branding between a fashion and a sports company, Jil Sander for Puma, opening a new road in fashion. Prior to leaving the German house, Menichetti laid the foundations for the collaboration with Uniqlo that continues to this day. He also defined his work through striking visuals and imagery that became iconic, working with photographers Paolo Roversi and Steven Klein.

1998-2001 Burberry

Appointed Creative Director at 32. Relaunched the iconic British brand and defined the Burberry style blending English heritage, Windsor elegance and extreme sports functionality. Launched Burberry Prorsum, rejuvenated the house's image and reclaimed the iconic status of Burberry by revolutionising historical pieces including the trench, the skirt and the check. During his nearly four years at Burberry, Menichetti more than doubled turnover and increased profits tenfold, driven by landmark collections, licensing and iconic visuals such as the celebrated bikini campaign with Kate Moss.

2000 Designer of the Year

Anna Wintour presented Menichetti with the honour of Designer of The Year from The Fashion Group International.

2000 Best British Designer of the Year

Menichetti was presented with the honour of Best British Designer of The Year at the Elle UK Style Awards.

2000 Best Men's and Women's Collection of the Year

Menichetti was presented with the honour of Best Men's and Women's Collection of The Year from The Fashion Group International.

2003-2005 Roberto Menichetti Atelier

He launched his eponymous label with the backing of international investors led by Morgan Stanley co-founder Richard Fisher and his wife Jeanne. The debut received strong critical acclaim, and during this period the Menichetti Atelier supported two-time Paris-Dakar champion Fabrizio Meoni.

2004-2005 Céline

Appointed Consulting Creative Director for two seasons.

2006-2013 Consulting

He collaborated selectively with leading luxury and heritage houses including Cerruti, Italian sportswear brand Brema, and the luxury cashmere house Ballantyne (where he served as Creative Director in 2013). While directing Brema sportswear, he also launched the spin-off Brema-Menichetti, which became the official clothing brand of Paris-Dakar champion Marc Coma.

2014-2017 JH 1912

Appointed Creative Director and built a new framework for mass production of high-quality products within a traditional production operation. Structured and launched the opening of over seventy new boutiques.

2013 to Present

Menichetti fused his sculptural art with a futuristic vision of clothing, creating a hyper-modern project in Los Angeles that explored the virtual world, gaming and 3D. This work was shaped by his innate aesthetic sense, deep experience and lifelong connection to the tribal spirit of the outdoors whether skateboarding, snowboarding or e-biking.

2025 Turnbull Asser Tricker's (Creative Director)

Appointed Creative Director marking Menichetti's official return to the forefront of international menswear.

