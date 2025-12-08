RESPIREE SECURES SINGAPORE HSA APPROVAL FOR ITS AI-ENABLED 1BIOAI SOFTWARE TO SUPPORT ACUTE DETERIORATION DETECTION

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI/ML health-tech startup Respiree has received approval from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for its 1BioAI-Acute toolbox as a Class B software-as-a-medical device (SaMD). The solution is designed to support healthcare professionals in identifying acute inpatient deterioration using AI-enabled machine learning models. Compared to the current standard of care, 1BioAI-Acute delivers significantly higher precision in acute deterioration notifications, resulting in fewer false alerts and more efficient clinical support.

The 1BioAI-Acute system uses only bedside-recorded vital signs-pulse rate, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, and systolic blood pressure-to generate a probability score that assists clinicians in determining whether additional monitoring may be required. This score provides an indication of the patient's general physiological state: the higher the score, the greater the likelihood that the patient may require additional monitoring due to potential acute deterioration.

WHY IT MATTERS

"Current early-warning scores that rely on threshold-based methods often suffer from low precision, leading to a high number of alarms and notifications. Advanced AI-driven machine learning models have the potential to deliver significantly greater precision, reducing unnecessary alerts/notifications, thus enabling healthcare professionals to better focus their time on delivering quality patient care," said Dr. Gurpreet Singh, CEO and Founder of Respiree.

The 1BioAI-Acute is readily available to healthcare professionals through Respiree's 1Bio platform, which recently received regulatory clearance together with the RS001 wearable device. With this milestone, the 1BioAI-Acute toolbox, the 1Bioplatform, and the RS001 wearable are all now approved by HSA.

With the HSA approval for the 1BioAI-Acute toolbox, Respiree is now setting its sights on expanding the 1BioAI-Acute regulatory approvals across other APAC and ANZ regions, as well as in the United States, in the coming months.

HSA's approval of the 1BioAI-Acute toolbox follows the validation study that was recently peer-reviewed and published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

About Respiree

Respiree is an AI/ML health tech company building clinically-validated AI for managing disease progression. Respiree products are CE marked and has received regulatory clearances from the Therapeutic Goods Administration and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839265/1Bio_AI.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/respiree-secures-singapore-hsa-approval-for-its-ai-enabled-1bioai-software-to-support-acute-deterioration-detection-302634208.html